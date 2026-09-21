LG Addresses 'Millets For Health' Seminar At GMC Jammu; Urges Doctors And Citizens To Act Together

Jammu, Sept 21: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed the ‘Millets for Health’ seminar at Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, and called upon the medical fraternity, scientists, farmers and citizens to make millets part of everyday life. Earlier in the day, the Lieutenant Governor addressed a national dialogue on the Millets Mission organised by SKUAST, Jammu.

The Lieutenant Governor said the GMC's seminar was more than an academic exercise.

“It is a reminder of shared responsibility towards the Earth, its water, farming families, villages and the health of every citizen. Nature’s message is clear that limits cannot be crossed, and millets offer a credible alternative,” he said.

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The Lieutenant Governor underlined that millets are as old as Indian civilisation. Bajra, jowar, ragi, kodo, kutki, kangni and sanwa have sustained generations, grow with little water in harsh climates and need minimal chemical support.

The Lieutenant Governor cited the 2018 ICMR report, which found that non-communicable diseases accounted for 61.8 percent of all deaths in 2016, up from 37.09 percent in 1990. The National Family Health Survey, the Lieutenant Governor noted, records high blood pressure in 11 per cent of women and 15 percent of men aged 15–49.

“I believe these are not merely medical problems but they directly affect family economic conditions, social life, and national productivity. I firmly believe that, in such times, greater inclusion of our traditional food, millets, can show us an important path towards disease prevention and a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Highlighting their nutritional value, the Lieutenant Governor said millets are rich in fibre, iron, calcium and other micronutrients. He said several research papers suggest that millets have a relatively low glycaemic index and support heart health, cholesterol control and weight management.

“Looking at the research studies, I can say that millets impact the entire chain, from protecting individual health to conserving nature and with the cooperation of the medical fraternity, awareness about their benefits must reach every section of society,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Stressing that the time has come to move from discussion to action, the Lieutenant Governor appealed to farmers to diversify their crops and to scientists to develop high-yielding, climate-suited varieties.

“I urge all doctors and nutrition experts to create evidence-based awareness about the role of millets in a balanced diet. I appeal to all citizens of Jammu Kashmir to prioritise the nutritious and balanced food of millets over processed food.

I am fully confident that, if we all move forward together, we can build a Jammu Kashmir that ensures food security, safeguards citizens’ health, and also protects water, soil, and the environment. Together, we should sow the seeds of health, sustainability, and prosperity,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Padma Dr Khadar Vali; Dr. Ashutosh Gupta, Principal, GMC Jammu; Umendra Dutt, Executive Director, Kheti Virasat Mission; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; senior officials, experts, faculty and students were present.