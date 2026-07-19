LG Addresses Interfaith Dialogue For Harmony Organised By Save Youth Save Future Foundation

Srinagar, Jul 19: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed Interfaith Dialogue for Harmony in Baramulla, organised by the Save Youth Save Future Foundation. He commended the Save Youth Save Future Foundation for their contribution to the drug-free Jammu Kashmir campaign. He said the young volunteers worked selflessly and took on a great responsibility for a better future for UT.

“Through this campaign we have strengthened trust within our families and institutions, reinforced youth's confidence in their future, and sent a message across the country that when a society rises up on its own, it can overcome biggest challenges,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also highlighted that this land of Jammu Kashmir embodies harmony and brotherhood.

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“For generations, people of different faiths received respect and experienced spiritual peace. It is the lasting legacy of the saints, Sufis, and Rishis who spent centuries teaching our people the power of love, compassion, and unity.

Lal Ded’s teachings didn’t belong to one religion. Her Vakh spoke directly to the human heart. She never judged people by their faith. Instead, Lal Ded focused on bringing different ways of worship together. Similarly, Sheikh-ul-Alam showed us that true devotion isn't about conflict or division. It is found in compassion and in serving every single human being.

The flourishing rishi-sufi tradition in Kashmir does not proclaim the superiority of one faith. Its message is that all religions and beliefs draw their strength from the same existence, and I believe this teaching is our shared heritage. This heritage does not belong only to Hindus, only to Muslims, only to Sikhs, Buddhists, or Christians. It is the legacy of every citizen born on this sacred land, and protecting this heritage is our moral and spiritual duty. We must safeguard this harmony in the same way we protect our families,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

He also stated that social and religious harmony is the cornerstone on which a strong society, a strong Jammu Kashmir, and a developed India can be built.

“When the people move in peaceful coexistence then the energy of society becomes the greatest force for development. That is why I strongly believe that harmony is both a moral necessity for the people and the foundation of economic prosperity and it also a guarantee of a brighter future for coming generations.

We must strengthen the spirit of equal respect for all religions so that every citizen can progress with equal opportunities. We must reinforce mutual goodwill so that poverty is eliminated from every home. We must unite to promote fraternity so that we can uproot challenges like drug addiction.

From the soil of Baramulla today a message should go out that if there is any land in the world that can teach the world that different communities, sects, and faiths can live together in peace, joy, and trust, it is India,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor also called upon youth to believe in themselves.

“Believe in your ability. Believe that you can build a future far brighter than the past you inherited. For a long time, this land suffered from the scourge of drugs and terrorism, and that impacted the consciousness, dreams, and futures of the youth.

Today I say with full conviction that that era has now ended. Now the youth of Jammu Kashmir have taken the reins of their future into their own hands, and this Union Territory is moving toward a new era of education, entrepreneurship, innovation, spiritual awareness, and national unity. Let us together build a Jammu Kashmir that is stronger, more prosperous, peaceful, and progressive,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

During his visit, the Lieutenant Governor also met various public delegations. He assured appropriate action on the issues projected by them.

Major General Manoj Joshi, GoC, Dagger Division; Brij Mohan Sharma, Principal Secretary, Culture Department; Dr. Vinod Kumar, DIG North Kashmir Range; Syeed Fakhrudin Hamid, Deputy Commissioner, Baramulla; Gurinderpal Singh, SSP Baramulla; Wajahat Farooq Bhat, Chairman, Save Youth Save Future Foundation; members of the Foundation; senior officials, civil society members, prominent citizens, people from different walks of life and youth in large number were present.