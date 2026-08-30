LG Addresses Foundation Day Celebration Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Annual Day Of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul

SRINAGAR, Aug 30: The Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha today addressed the Foundation Day Celebrations of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board and Annual Day of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul. The Lieutenant Governor appreciated the initiatives undertaken by the Shrine Board to enhance convenience, safety, and facilities for devotees. He noted that these achievements reflect dedication, discipline, and the spirit of service, the intrinsic qualities to Sanatan culture.

Addressing the students of the Gurukul, the Lieutenant Governor emphasized the importance of curiosity in learning.

“Curiosity is the first lamp of knowledge. In our tradition, asking questions has never been regarded as a weakness. The Upanishadic tradition is one of dialogue, reflection, and experience. Teachers should impart not only knowledge but also values and Samskara to students,” he said.

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Highlighting the importance of balancing values and science, the Lieutenant Governor said that science gives us speed, while values give us direction and the balance between speed and direction is true progress.

“The journey of artificial intelligence and spirituality should proceed together. Our objective should be to strengthen our roots through values and give students new wings through science. I am pleased that the Gurukul has included modern subjects, particularly science and computer technology, as part of its educational system,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor urged the Gurukul and Shrine Board to make environmental consciousness a way of life. He called for initiatives in water conservation, energy conservation, tree plantation, and cleanliness, making the institutions living examples of sustainable development.

“Our ancient scriptures reflect deep respect for nature. The Prithvi Sukta of the Atharvaveda expresses a spirit of gratitude towards the Earth and a commitment to its protection. At a time when we are confronting the challenges of climate change, we need to study and understand our knowledge traditions along with modern scientific understanding,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

The Lieutenant Governor proposed three initiatives for the Gurukul including Values and Science Innovation Centre to create dialogue between Indian knowledge traditions and modern science, service and society campaign to connect students with communities through service activities like cleanliness, digital literacy, and environmental protection and future skills and ethical technology to prepare students for emerging technologies with responsibility and ethics.

“I have full confidence that Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Gurukul will, in the years ahead, emerge as a centre of education where tradition and modernity enrich one another, and where students become aware, sensitive, and virtuous citizens. Knowledge is complete only when it is accompanied by compassion, humility, and a sense of responsibility towards humanity.

May Mata Vaishno Devi bless us all with strength, wisdom, and the spirit of service, and may she bless India to continue moving forward on the path of knowledge, compassion, and progress,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Mahamandleshwar Shri Swami Vishveshvaranand Giriji Maharaj, Dr. Ashok Bhan, Lalit Bhasin and Suresh Kumar Sharma, Members, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board; Padma Shri Prof. Vishwa Murti Shastri, Member Governing Council SMVD Gurukul; Sachin Kumar Vaishya, CEO, SMVDSB; Alok Kumar Maurya, Addl. CEO, SMVDSB; senior officers and staff of SMVDSB; besides faculty members, parents and students of SMVD Gurukul attended the celebrations.