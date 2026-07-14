LFO-BHF distributes 150 care and hygiene kits to children

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 13: Live For Others - Being Helpful Foundation (LFO-BHF), in collaboration with Talla Jewellers today distributed care & hygiene kits among the children at Balgran, Channi Himmat.

The initiative aimed to promote personal hygiene, health and dignity among children by distributing thoughtfully prepared hygiene kits.

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Each kit included a toothbrush, bathing soap, washing soap, ORS sachets, shampoo, Harpic and talcum powder.

The hygiene kits were generously donated by Sahil Gupta and Taniya Gupta, whose contribution played a vital role in making the initiative successful.

Speaking on the occasion, Kashish Gupta, CEO of Talla Jewellers & Chairperson of Talla Cares Foundation said, "Good health begins with good hygiene. Every child deserves access to basic hygiene essentials, and through this initiative we hope to encourage healthier habits while reminding children that they are valued and cared for. We remain committed to supporting meaningful community welfare initiatives."

Vivek Parihar, Director & CEO of LFO-BHF stated, "Acts of kindness, no matter how small, can create a lasting impact. Through this distribution drive, we aim not only to provide essential hygiene products but also to spread awareness about the importance of cleanliness, health and self-care. We sincerely thank Talla Jewellers, the donors and every volunteer who made this initiative possible."

The programme was coordinated by Samar, Abhishek, Vidit, Diya and Vardan.