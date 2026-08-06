Leverage technology to expand market opportunities for GI-tagged handloom products: Minister

NEW DELHI, Aug 5: Union Minister Pabitra Margherita on Wednesday highlighted the importance of leveraging technology and innovation to expand market opportunities for GI-tagged handloom products and supporting sustainable livelihoods for artisan and weaver communities.

Addressing the GI & Beyond 2.0 Summit, organised by the Office of the Development Commissioner (Handlooms), Margherita, the Minister of State for Textiles and External Affairs, emphasised that Geographical Indications (GI) are not merely legal protection but symbols of India's rich cultural heritage, craftsmanship and identity.

He also underlined the growing role of GI products in strengthening India's soft power and supporting sustainable livelihoods for artisan and weaver communities, an official statement said.

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Secretary in the Ministry of Textiles Neelam Shami Rao drew attention to the government's continued efforts to strengthen the handloom ecosystem through policy support, digital initiatives, market development and institutional collaboration.

She observed that the Digital Handloom Atlas would provide greater visibility to India's GI-tagged handloom products and facilitate stronger linkages between weavers and domestic and international markets.

M Beena, Development Commissioner (Handlooms), emphasised that GI recognition provides enduring value to India's unique weaving traditions while creating new opportunities for weavers.

The Summit showcased India's rich GI-tagged handloom and handicraft products and brought together policymakers, overseas buyers, exporters, industry leaders, GI stakeholders, academia and weaver representatives to strengthen collaboration across the GI ecosystem and promote wider market opportunities for India's traditional products. (PTI)