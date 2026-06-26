JAMMU, Jun 26: The Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday reaffirmed the commitment to making Jammu and Kashmir drug-free, calling upon people to unite in protecting the youth from the menace of substance abuse on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking.

In a post on X, the Office of the Lieutenant Governor said the day serves as an opportunity to renew the collective resolve towards realizing the vision of a "Nasha Mukt J&K."

"On Int'l Day Against Drug Abuse & Illicit Trafficking, let's reaffirm our resolve to protect youth & realize the vision of a Nasha Mukt J&K. Through collective action, awareness & social responsibility, we can defeat this menace & build a healthier society for future generations," LG Sinha said.