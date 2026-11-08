Let us be our own diya.

Dr Rekha Jad

rekhajad1969@gmail.com

As the nip in the air heralds the arrival of month of Kartika, and the darkness of Krishna Paksha gradually envelops the skies, we usher in the five-day festival of Diwali, celebrated with immense fervour by Hindus across the globe. Homes are bedecked, entrances spruced up with flowers, colourful rangolis and rows of flickering diyas. Fireworks light up the night sky, while the ubiquitous presence of sweets adds to the festive cheer.

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The festivities begin with Dhanteras, considered an auspicious day for purchasing gold, silver and other valuables. It is also associated with the worship of Lord Dhanvantari, who emerged from the cosmic ocean during Samudra Manthan, carrying the pot of amrita, the divine nectar of immortality. The day that follows, Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated as Choti Diwali in several parts of South India. It commemorates the slaying of the demon king Narakasura by Lord Krishna, accompanied by his wife Satyabhama, symbolising once again the triumph of good over evil.

The new moon day, or the darkest night of Amavasya, is the main day of Diwali. It is believed that Goddess Lakshmi, the embodiment of wealth, prosperity and abundance, emerged from the cosmic ocean on this day. We welcome her into our homes with prayers and illumination. Lord Ganesha, the harbinger of wisdom and remover of obstacles, is worshipped alongside her, perhaps reminding us that wealth without wisdom is an incomplete blessing.

The day following Diwali is celebrated as Govardhan Puja, commemorating the episode in which Lord Krishna lifted the Govardhan hill on his little finger, holding it aloft like an umbrella to protect the cowherds of Braj from the torrential rains unleashed by an enraged Indra. The five day festivities conclude on Bhaidooj which marks the union of siblings Yama and Yamini and is celebrated to cherish the beautiful sacred bond of brothers and sisters .

For Jains, Diwali marks the Nirvana Divas of Lord Mahavira, while Sikhs commemorate Bandi Chhor Divas, celebrating the release of Guru Hargobind Sahib from imprisonment.

Another deeply cherished association with Diwali is the homecoming of Lord Rama, accompanied by Sita and Lakshmana, to Ayodhya after fourteen years of exile and his victory over Ravana. The people of Ayodhya welcomed their beloved king by illuminating the kingdom with rows of earthen lamps. Once again, the symbolism is unmistakable: the triumph of righteousness over arrogance, wisdom over ignorance and light over darkness.

While the celebratory traditions of Diwali are beautiful in themselves, I believe its deeper essence lies in the illumination of the inner self. The real victory is not merely the lighting of countless lamps outside our homes but the awakening of the light within us.

Ayodhya, derived from the Sanskrit word yuddha (war), with the prefix a denoting its absence, means a place that cannot be conquered or fought over. Symbolically, it represents the Rama ..that invincible, tranquil space within us, our higher consciousness, where peace reigns and no conflict can disturb the equilibrium.

But what happens when this supreme consciousness becomes entangled with the physical body its wordly desires and material attachments, embodied by Sita..The tranquillity of our inner Ayodhya is disrupted, and we find ourselves banished into the wilderness of worldly suffering, much like Rama's fourteen-year exile.

The golden deer in the Ramayana is a compelling metaphor for the glittering but illusory , unreal attractions of the material world. Our fascination with physical gratification, sensory pleasures and material possessions often lures us away from our inner equilibrium. It is then that the ten-headed, twenty-armed unrecognisable Ravana of ego and many other evils begins to take hold of us. His many heads manifest themselves in arrogance, pride, jealousy, greed, unhealthy competition, frivolous ambitions and baseless aspirations.

We then find ourselves fighting our own battles, grappling with these inner demons and struggling to reclaim our lost peace.

The return of Rama to Ayodhya, therefore, can be seen as the triumph of our supreme consciousness over the distractions of material existence. It is the victory of wisdom over ignorance, righteousness over ego and contentment over insatiable desire.

The flickering diyas of Diwali are symbolic of this very light within us. Their illumination should remind us that the true celebration is not merely about lighting up our external world but about dispelling the darkness that resides within.

When the inner Rama awakens and the supreme self is realised, the entire being becomes illuminated with peace, wisdom and joy. Such a person does not merely radiate happiness but becomes a beacon of light for others as well.

Perhaps this is what Diwali truly asks of us: to look inward, identify our inner darkness and consciously strive to overcome it. Let us not allow the light of wisdom to flicker or fade in the face of worldly temptations and transient pursuits.

Let us strive to keep that inner flame alive, illuminating not just our own existence but also the lives of those around us.

Let us be our own diya.

As the beautiful lines remind us:

Roshni auron ke aangan mein na sahi,

Kam se kam apne ghar mein toh ujala kijiye.

If we cannot illuminate every courtyard around us, let us at least bring some light into our own homes.

Wishing all my readers a very Happy Diwali!