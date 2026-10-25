Let Festivity not foul the environment

Col Shiv Choudhary (Retd)

shivchoudhary2@gmail.com

"As the festival season begins, those who command crowds

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and followers must teach others to celebrate without

poisoning its water, air and neighbours, and the

administration must back them with firm rules"

Festival season in India is on, and Indians don't celebrate festivals quietly. From Navratri and Durga Puja to Diwali, Chhath, Eid, Christmas and the long Ganesh season, and from food festivals, political rallies and langars to marriages, birthdays, anniversaries and social get-togethers, the calendar is a chain of lights, flowers, sweets, music and prayer. This is one of the great strengths of Indian culture. But every celebration also leaves something behind: disposable plates, glasses, napkins, wrappers, plastic, thermocol, bottles, wilted garlands, broken lamps, leftover food and smoke that lingers over our cities for days. Can we keep the faith and the festivity, and lose the filth in our streets, towns and cities?

Most of this waste is never collected, sorted or processed in any organised way. It is thrown on roadsides, into nallahs and canals, onto vacant plots and farmland, into drains and, above all, into rivers. A festival lasts a few days. Its waste lasts months, and plastic lasts centuries. Our water bodies are already limited and stressed, yet idols made of plaster of Paris and finished with chemical paints, along with plastic-wrapped flowers, cloth, photographs and pooja material, are carried to the water. Plaster of Paris dissolves slowly and lowers the oxygen that fish need, while paints can carry lead, mercury, cadmium and chromium into the water and the food chain.

Think of Jammu, a city that depends on a single river, the Tawi. Once Navratri and Durga Puja end, that river is expected to receive a flood of idols, offerings and packaging. One river cannot absorb that burden. Same is the state of canals and distributaries within and outside any city. The damage reaches the fish, the cattle that drink from it, the farms it irrigates, the groundwater beneath and, finally, the families who live along its banks.

Celebrations also spill onto the roads. Tents, shamiyanas, pandals, stages, arches and rows of parked vehicles are set up on public parks and roads with little thought for those who must pass. Traffic is blocked, ambulances and school buses are delayed, pedestrians are pushed to find ways, and a lane meant for everyone becomes a private party hall. Loudspeakers and DJ systems played past midnight deny sleep to children, the sick, the elderly, students and workers who serve clients in other time zones. Crackers fired at weddings, processions, parties and receptions are the worst intrusion of all. Their sudden bangs frighten infants and patients, send dogs, cows and birds into panic, sometimes straight into traffic, and leave smoke and burnt paper hanging over the street.

In the wedding and festival season this happens night after night in the same neighbourhoods, so the harm adds up instead of fading. The harm reaches every living thing nearby. Crackers, burning garbage and burning plastic fill the air with fine particles and toxic fumes, and rotting food releases methane in already hot, stagnant air. Babies and small children, whose lungs are still developing, suffer most, along with the elderly, asthmatics and heart patients. Rotting food, oil and water collected in discarded cups, pots and coconut shells breed flies and mosquitoes that spread diarrhoea, typhoid and dengue. Cows, dogs and birds eat plastic along with the food wrapped in it, and fish die when oxygen drops. Plastic layers choke the soil, paints and oils seep into riverbanks, and clogged drains turn small showers into flooded streets. End result, a celebration that spreads suffering to its neighbours has strayed from the compassion at the heart of every faith. We need to celebrate with lamps of faith, not clouds of smoke, and the best offering to God is a clean river, clean air, and a clean conscience.

Much of this is blind faith, and the facts are plain. No scripture says that a taller idol earns more merit, that a louder cracker pleases God more, that offerings must come wrapped in plastic, singing bhajans connects one with God directly, or that a river is honoured by filling it with paint, plastics or pots. These practices are mostly modern, driven by competition, affordability and show off between organisers, social media display and the pull of crowds. People follow because others do, or because "this is how it is done," and the habit gets mistaken for religion. Older rituals used clay, leaves, flowers, cotton and water, which returned safely to the earth, and none of them required harm to a neighbour, a child or an animal. A believer who asks what a practice is for, and what it does to others, is not weakening faith but understanding it. A true devotion honours the divine without dishonouring the Earth.

This is where different and religious leaders carry a special duty, because millions follow them without questioning. Priests, pandits, gurus, maulvis, granthis and pastors, heads of communities, temple, gurdwara, masjid and church committees, organisers of jagrans, langars and rallies, wedding planners, banquets hall owners, popular preachers, crowd-pullers and influencers with large followings can change behaviour faster than any notice. They can say from the pulpit and the stage, and on social media, that harming rivers, animals, children and neighbours is contrary to faith, that a clay idol with natural colour is as sacred as a painted one, that flowers can be composted, and that symbolic immersion in a tank completes the rite. They must also lead by example: no plastic bags or plastic-wrapped prasad, leaf plates and steel utensils in langars, no crackers, no loudspeakers beyond the permitted hours and decibels, no tent or stage on the public road, separate bins for flowers, food and plastic, and a clean-up plan with a budget, a waste vendor and volunteers before the event, not after. Those who manage the budgets decide whether the order is for steel plates or thermocol, and a celebrity or influencer who refuses to endorse a polluting event sends a stronger message than a hundred appeals.

Persuasion alone will not be enough, and the municipality must step in firmly and fairly. Permission should be required in advance for every pandal, procession, stage, loudspeaker and large gathering, with conditions on location, road width, sound limits, closing time and a waste management plan. A refundable deposit can be forfeited if the site is left dirty. Existing rules already ban loudspeakers at night and restrict crackers, and court and pollution-board directions already call for eco-friendly idols and designated immersion points. What is missing is steady enforcement. Fines on organisers, and not only on small shopkeepers, for blocking roads, noise, burning waste, dumping in rivers and violating cracker limits would make the rules real, with higher penalties for repeat offenders and refusal of future permission. Municipalities must in turn provide extra collection vehicles, segregation points and artificial immersion tanks during festival weeks, and police must act the same way against a powerful organiser as against an ordinary citizen. Publishing the names of events that comply, and of those that do not, would add public pressure.

India already has examples to follow. In Nashik, the 'Sampurnam Seva Foundation' collects discarded idols and religious photographs, performs a short ritual of respect and recycles them, reportedly over 350 tonnes so far. In Kanpur, 'HelpUsGreen' turns temple and mosque flowers into incense, compost and biodegradable floral foam instead of letting them enter the Ganga. Bengaluru's 'Murthyshodhana' runs drop-off points for old idols, and Pune's 'Punaravartan' campaign recovers clay from immersion sites for new idols. Households can do their part too, with clay idols, cloth bags, earthen cups, composted flowers, planned food and lamps in place of crackers.

Festivals are about joy, gratitude and togetherness, and none of that needs a river full of paint, a city under smog or drains buried in plastic. A cleaner Diwali is still Diwali, an eco-friendly Ganesh Chaturthi is still divine, and a celebration that protects life is the truest celebration of all. The crowd will follow when its leaders lead and the administration insists. Let this be the season in which we teach our cities how to celebrate, so that after the last aarti the river still runs clean.

(The writer is a motivational speaker and a change maker)