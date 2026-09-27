Lessons of Life: Told in Tell-tale Mode

O P Sharma

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Book : My Agha Jaan Used to Say- in (English)

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Author : Jagmohann Sharma 'YoonHee'

Publisher: KOSH Publications

Pages : 135

Price: Rs. 599

In the most children's literature, some books are written while some are life's live narratives. Jagmohann Sharma 'YoonHee', has authored it with a golden pen.

This book has been published in four languages: English, Dogri, , Hindi and Urdu, depicting childhood memoir written in simple language but stylish manner containing 14 absorbing stories based on real, inspiring incidents from the author's own experience from childhood onwards. And what makes this unique work really extraordinary is its vision for inclusivity. To take these stories from Jammu to all corners, the author has published it in four languages for wider readership.

This 135-page book contains 16 chapters, including some like: Money Doesn't Grow on Trees, Hard Earned Livelihood; Dignity of Labour; Sharing Multiplies Love; Cleanliness is Next to Godliness; Good Touch, Bad Touch; Heaven Lies at the Feet of the Mother and also Fallacy of Ghosts and Spirits which are interesting and impart moral lessons to one and all, especially the youth.

Unique Venture

Each story carries a "pearl of wisdom", on lessons of life which must be inculcated in every child/youth to make him/her a responsible, honest and truthful citizen. The book's canvas is vast ; from the value and virtues of hard-earned money, sharing and dignity of labour and beyond to profound messages of respecting elders, respecting each other's faith, communal harmony, discouraging superstitions, and the very relevant and sensitive topic of good touch and bad touch.

What makes reading these stories even more delightful is that each one is supplemented by beautiful sketches by talented artist Varun Vir . The sketches are not mere illustrations; in fact, they reflect the soul of the message conveyed in the incidents that actually took place in the author's childhood period.

Lessons Aptly Drawn

This book is dedicated to Late Lt. Col. Dr. Ghulam Ahmed Khan, fondly known as Agha Jaan, who served as a doctor in Maharaja Hari Singh's Royal Army before 1947 and later as Deputy Director, Health Services, J&K.

Agha Jaan, aged 70, was much older than Jagmohan Sharma,writer of this book , and coincidently became his first teacher, guide, friend and mentor. The author, Mr Sharma himself asserts: "If I have any single good quality in me, credit goes to Agha Jaan." This book, in fact, is in essence, Agha Jaan's teachings preserved for generations, the author asserts.

Added Value

The "Foreword" of this book in English has been written by Abhilasha Sharma who notes: this book is more than childhood memory of life lessons, sprinkled with innocence and timeless wisdom of a man who believed in humanity first and fear second". While Foreword for versions in Dogri by Vijay Bajaj and special message from Sahitya Akademi Awardee --Dr Om Goswami; Hindi by Kunal Shrivatsa and Urdu by Mohd Tasleem Muntazir.

Final Verdict

'Mere Agha Jaan Aakhde Honde Hay' and its Hindi, English and Urdu versions by Jagmohann Sharma 'YoonHee' are much more than a children's storybook. It is a value-education manual, a memoir of composite culture, and a tribute to a timeless relationship that defied age and religion.

A must-have for every school library, every parent who wants to give sanskar with stories, and every child who loves to read a true story.

(The author is Jammu-based veteran Journalist)

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