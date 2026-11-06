Lesson For Those Who Want To Be Citizens Of Democratic Country: Chidambaram On US Mid-Term Polls

New Delhi, Nov 6: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday said liberalism, secularism and tolerance triumphed in the US mid-term polls, and asserted that there is a lesson in it for all who want to be citizens of a free and democratic country.

In a blow to US President Donald Trump, American voters earlier this week gave the opposition Democratic Party control of the US Congress and flipped key gubernatorial posts in the widely watched elections that will have consequences far beyond America.

Chidambaram said the US elections were held amid a cacophony of illegal immigration, invasion by Asians and Latin Americans, Islamophobic tropes, etc.

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They threatened to overwhelm bread-and-butter issues such as cost of living, joblessness, fuel prices, law and order, etc., he said on X.

"Eventually, liberalism, secularism and tolerance -- and the basic democratic sense and spirit of America -- triumphed," the former Union minister said.

"There is a lesson for all people who want to be citizens of a free and democratic country," Chidambaram said.

Trump's Republican Party faced stunning defeats in its strongholds Texas, Georgia, Iowa and Ohio, where it lost the governor's posts to the Democrats.

The Grand Old Party (GOP) also faced a drubbing in Senate races in Texas, Maine, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kansas, Iowa and Ohio, where Trump campaigned with a simple message, urging voters to pretend that he was on the ballot.

The Democrats won control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives, ending the Republicans' hold on the two chambers of Congress.

The widespread losses were attributed to anger against Trump's policies, including the war on Iran, which has contributed to rising living costs. (AGENCIES)