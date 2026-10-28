MENDHAR/JAMMU, Oct 28: A leopard was found injured on a roadside in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Wednesday and was rescued by a wildlife team, officials said.

The animal was spotted by locals in an injured condition in the Bhata Durian area of Mendhar and alerted the Wildlife Department, they said.

The wildlife team has shifted the animal to a shelter for treatment, the officials said. (Agencies)