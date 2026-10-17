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Home / National / Lehra do Tiranga: Delhi Police files multiple FIRs for violation of prohibitory orders

Lehra do Tiranga: Delhi Police files multiple FIRs for violation of prohibitory orders

NEW DELHI, Oct 17: Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with alleged violation of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest a day ago, sources said on Saturday. "Despite repeated...

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Daily Excelsior
12:26 PM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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NEW DELHI, Oct 17:

Delhi Police has registered multiple FIRs in connection with alleged violation of prohibitory orders in Connaught Place ahead of the Cockroach Janta Party's 'Lehra do Tiranga' protest a day ago, sources said on Saturday.

"Despite repeated announcements asking people to disperse, a crowd gathered in and around Connaught Place on Friday, prompting the police to initiate legal action," said the source.

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The prohibitory orders, issued under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, banned mass gatherings in Connaught Place and adjoining areas.

Hundreds of CJP supporters and student activists staged a series of flash protests across Connaught Place amid a massive police deployment on Friday, demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar. (PTI)

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