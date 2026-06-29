Leh, Yol Cantt Corps to get new GOCs, Northern Command to have new CoS

Major reshuffle in top hierarchy of Army

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, June 28: A major reshuffle is taking place at the top level of Army involving various prestigious Commands and Corps including Leh-based 14 Corps also known as Fire and Fury Corps which looks after Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China in Eastern Ladakh and Yol Cantonment-based 9 Corps which has its area of operation in Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts of the region.

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Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth, Vice Chief of Army Staff, who was named as new Army chief on June 13, will take over the charge from Gen Upendra Dwivedi on June 30 on his superannuation.

Lt Gen Sandeep Jain will be new Vice Chief of the Army. Presently, he is General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of Pune-based Southern Command. Lt Gen Jain had taken over charge of the Southern Command only on April 1 this year.

General Officer Commanding (GOC) Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla, who headed Leh-based 14 Corps for two years, is tipped to be new Chief of Staff (CoS) Udhampur-based Northern Command. Generally, the tenure in high-altitude areas lasts 13 to 14 months but Lt Gen Bhalla had a tenure of nearly two years due to effective handling of the situation along LAC in Eastern Ladakh, where Sino-Indian troops were in eyeball-to-eyeball position till the disengagement took place.

However, now troops from both the countries have withdrawn from many forward areas simultaneously following an agreement. But they still remained deployed at some points.

Lt Gen Madanraj Pandey will take over as new GOC of Fire and Fury Corps from Lt Gen Hitesh Bhalla on July 1.

The next round of military talks with China will see a new Indian Commander at the negotiating table. Headquartered in Leh, Ladakh, the Fire and Fury Corps is responsible for safeguarding India's northern frontiers in Ladakh, including sectors along the LAC with China and areas adjoining Pakistan-occupied territories. The formation has played a pivotal role in managing security challenges arising from the Eastern Ladakh military standoff that began in 2020.

Another significant change pertaining to Jammu and Kashmir is the posting of Lt Gen Aakash Johar as new GOC of Yol Cantonment (Dharamshala)-based 9 Corps which is also known as Rising Star Corps. He will replace Lt Gen Rajan Sharawat.

9 Corps plays major role as its areas of operation include Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts in the Jammu region besides Pathankot in Punjab and falls under the Western Command. Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Pathankot districts have international boundary with Pakistan and the Border Security Force (BSF) is the frontline force there to tackle infiltration from across the border.

Meanwhile, Directorate General of Military Operations (DGMO) Lt Gen Manish Luthra is going to head Ambala-based prestigious 2nd Corps replacing Lt Gen Rajesh Pushkar, who has been posted as GOC-in-C Southern Command.

Lt Gen Mohit Malhotra, Chief of Staff at Kolkata-based Eastern Command is tipped to be GOC-in-C of South Western Command at Jaipur. He will replace Lt Gen Manjinder Singh who is superannuating.

Sources said all new postings will take effect from June 30 and July 1.

While Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, the current Army chief Dhiraj Seth who is superannuating, has served as Northern Command chief, the new Army chief has commanded a Counter-Insurgency Force in Jammu and Kashmir besides an Armoured Regiment in the Desert Sector, an Armoured Brigade in the Western Theatre and the Sudarshan Chakra Corps, one of the Indian Army's premier strike formations. He subsequently served as General Officer Commanding, Delhi Area, overseeing key national and international military engagements and ceremonial responsibilities.