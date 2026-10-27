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Home / Videos / Leh: Women’s Organisations Block Highway as Protest Against Liquor Policy Enters Sixth Day

Leh: Women’s Organisations Block Highway as Protest Against Liquor Policy Enters Sixth Day

      The protest by religious women’s organisations against the liquor policy in Leh entered its sixth day, with protesters blocking the highway after the first round of talks with the administration failed to reach an agreement. ...

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Daily Excelsior
06:26 PM Oct 27, 2026 IST
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The protest by religious women’s organisations against the liquor policy in Leh entered its sixth day, with protesters blocking the highway after the first round of talks with the administration failed to reach an agreement.

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