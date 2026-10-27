Leh: Women’s Organisations Block Highway as Protest Against Liquor Policy Enters Sixth Day
The protest by religious women’s organisations against the liquor policy in Leh entered its sixth day, with protesters blocking the highway after the first round of talks with the administration failed to reach an agreement. ...
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The protest by religious women’s organisations against the liquor policy in Leh entered its sixth day, with protesters blocking the highway after the first round of talks with the administration failed to reach an agreement.
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