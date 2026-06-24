Leh: Thousands Offer Prayers to Sindhu River on Second Day of Sindhu Darshan

Thousands of yatris participated in the second day of the 30th Sindhu Darshan festival, offering prayers and paying homage to the sacred Sindhu (Indus) River. The religious ceremony was led by RSS Pracharak Indresh Kumar, who highlighted the cultural and civilizational significance of the river.Devotees from different parts of the country took part in the rituals. The annual event continues to attract large numbers of pilgrims and visitors.

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