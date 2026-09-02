Leh religious organisations host luncheon in honour of Dalai Lama

Tsewang Rigzin

LEH, Sept 1: All religious organisations of Leh today hosted a luncheon in honour of His Holiness the 14th Dalai Lama at the Jivetsal Teaching Ground.

The Dalai Lama has been staying in Ladakh for more than two months and is scheduled to leave for Dharamshala on September 4.

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The luncheon was jointly organised by the religious organisations of Leh, and was accompanied by colourful cultural performances.

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Speaking on the occasion, religious leaders from different communities praised the Dalai Lama for his guidance and advice over the years in maintaining communal harmony in Ladakh. They attributed the strong bonds of harmony in the region to his message of peace, compassion and mutual understanding.

Vice President of Anjuman Imamia, Sheikh Nazir, said the teachings and advice of His Holiness were like rays of the sun, with his message of love and compassion transcending all boundaries. He recalled the advice given by His Holiness to the Muslim community to remain united and maintain peace when differences arose between two Muslim communities a few years ago.

President of Anjuman Moin-Ul-Islam, Mohd Shafi Lasub, said the message of peace and compassion given by His Holiness resonates across all communities. He also prayed for the long life and good health of the Dalai Lama.

Speaking on behalf of the Christian community, Christian Association Leh President Dachen Chamga said Ladakhis are fortunate to receive the blessings and guidance of His Holiness time and again. He recalled His Holiness’s appreciation of the Christian community’s service to humanity and prayed for his long life and good health.

Ladakh Buddhist Association President Chering Dorje Lakrook expressed heartfelt gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for spending an extended period in Ladakh and blessing thousands of people, particularly the youth. He said the presence and blessings of His Holiness have had a positive impact at a time when Ladakh is facing challenges such as drug abuse, stressing that his guidance is especially important for the younger generation.

In his vote of thanks, the President of the Ladakh Gonpa Association expressed gratitude to His Holiness the Dalai Lama for his timeless teachings on peace and compassion and for continuing to inspire devotees across Ladakh.