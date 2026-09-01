Leh: Reception Hosted for Dalai Lama By Different Religious Organisations

Advertisement

All religious organisations of Leh hosted a reception in honour of 14th Dalai Lama at Jivetsal Teaching Ground, Leh today. Religious leaders praised Dalai Lama for his guidance in promoting peace, compassion and communal harmony in Ladakh. colourful cultural performances were also performed.Dalai Lama is scheduled to leave Ladakh for Dharamshala on September 4 after more than two months of stay in Ladakh