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Home / Videos / Leh: Reception Hosted for Dalai Lama By Different Religious Organisations

Leh: Reception Hosted for Dalai Lama By Different Religious Organisations

      All religious organisations of Leh hosted a reception  in honour of 14th Dalai Lama at Jivetsal Teaching Ground, Leh today. Religious leaders praised Dalai Lama  for his guidance in promoting peace, compassion and communal harmony in...

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Daily Excelsior
07:08 PM Sep 01, 2026 IST
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All religious organisations of Leh hosted a reception  in honour of 14th Dalai Lama at Jivetsal Teaching Ground, Leh today. Religious leaders praised Dalai Lama  for his guidance in promoting peace, compassion and communal harmony in Ladakh. colourful cultural performances  were also performed.Dalai Lama is scheduled to leave Ladakh for Dharamshala on September 4 after more than two months of stay in Ladakh

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