Leh: One held, juvenile detained in Rs 70-lakh jewellery theft

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Sept 28: Police here today claimed they have arrested one person in connection with a theft in the Nowshara Gali area on September 19 and recovered stolen gold ornaments worth about Rs 70 lakh and Rs 4.30 lakh in cash from his possession.

A juvenile allegedly involved in the crime has also been apprehended, and action is being taken against him as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Board, police said, adding that a third accused is still at large and efforts are on to arrest him soon.

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Addressing media persons, SSP Leh Fulzele Piyush Nirakar said that on the morning of September 19, one Sunil Kumar of Rajasthan, who runs a jewellery shop in Nowshara Gali in Leh market, lodged a complaint alleging that some unidentified persons entered his shop by breaking a wall and escaped with jewellery and cash.

After receiving the complaint, he said, an FIR was registered and a six-member police team headed by the SHO concerned and led by ASP Leh was sent towards Kashmir following significant inputs.

Three suspects were identified, of whom one Nissar was arrested, a juvenile was apprehended, and a third accused, Imran, is absconding, he said.

According to the police officer, all the accused are residents of Pattan in Baramulla, with Nissar having already served a two-year prison term under the Public Safety Act.

The SSP Leh said police are proceeding against the juvenile strictly as per the provisions of the Juvenile Justice Board.

Police said the team recovered jewellery worth approximately Rs 70 lakh and Rs 4.30 lakh in cash.

Meanwhile, further investigations into the case are underway, police said.