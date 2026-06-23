Leh Observes Bandh Over Excise Policy; Massive Protest Held

Business establishments across Leh remained closed on Monday in response to a bandh call jointly given by religious and political organisations protesting several policies of the Union Territory Administration particularly the new excise policy. The protest was also triggered by the omission of decisions taken during the May 22 meeting between the Ministry of Home Affairs and Ladakhi leaders from the official minutes issued by the MHA.A massive public gathering was held at the Leh Polo Ground, where leaders from various religious and political organisations addressed the crowd. The speakers voiced concerns over issues affecting Ladakh and called for greater engagement with local stakeholders in decision-making processes.

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