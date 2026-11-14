Leh mountaineer Skalzang receives Tenzing Norgay Na’l Adventure Award

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Nov 13: Skalzang Rigzin, a mountaineer and mountain guide from Leh, Ladakh, has been conferred the prestigious Tenzing Norgay National Adventure Award 2024 in the Land Adventure category in recognition of his exceptional achievements in high-altitude mountaineering.

President Droupadi Murmu presented the award to Rigzin, who was selected alongside Baljeet Kaur in the Land Adventure category. The honour comprises a statuette, a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh.

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Born on November 10, 1981, Rigzin has demonstrated extraordinary courage, determination and mountaineering skills through successful expeditions to some of the world's highest and most challenging peaks. He scaled Mount Lhotse (8,516 metres) in 2022, Mount Annapurna I (8,091 metres) in 2023 and Mount Sagarmatha, popularly known as Mount Everest (8,848 metres), in 2024.

His achievements are particularly remarkable as he has summited challenging Himalayan peaks, including Mount Everest, without supplemental oxygen or Sherpa support. Recognised as the first Indian mountain guide to receive this prestigious honour, Rigzin's accomplishments have brought distinction to Ladakh and highlighted the growing contribution of Indian mountaineers to international high-altitude expeditions.

Besides Rigzin and Baljeet Kaur in the Land Adventure category, Rimo Saha was selected for the Water Adventure category, while Shiv Prasad Chamoli was named for the Lifetime Achievement award.