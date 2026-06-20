Leh bodies call mega rally on June 23

Tsewang Rigzin

Leh, June 19: All religious and political organisations of Leh have jointly called for a mega public rally on June 23 to protest several decisions and policies of the Union Territory administration.

Addressing a press conference today, Ladakh Buddhist Association President Chering Dorjay Lakrook said the decision to hold the rally was taken after consultations with all major religious and political organizations in Leh, including Ladakh Gonpa Association, Anjuman Moin-ul-Islam, Anjuman Imamia, Christian Association Leh, Anjuma Sofia Noorbakshia, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the Indian National Congress. Representatives of both the BJP and the Congress along with travel trade bodies and the president of the Ladakh Goba Association, were present at the press conference, expressing their support for the joint decision.

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President of the Ladakh Gonpa Association Gelong Stanzin Dorjay and President of the Nambardar Association Tsering Motup also addressed the media.

Leh leaders said the protest is primarily against the UT administration's New Excise Policy, alleged move to privatize the Ladakh Power Development Department, issues being faced by the travel trade and transporters, land-related issues, besides other policies introduced by the administration, which they alleged are against the interests of the people of Ladakh. They clarified that the rally is intended to convey public dissatisfaction and urge the administration to reconsider its decisions.

All shops will remain closed, but restaurants will be allowed to operate after lunch, and there will be no restrictions on taxis ferrying tourists.

The organizations also added that the minutes of the meeting held between the Ministry of Home Affairs and the leaders of Ladakh on May 22 have not yet been issued. It is pertinent to mention here that the Leh Apex Body has already informed that the draft minutes shown to the Apex Body leaders by the government did not reflect the decisions taken during the meeting. According to them, the understanding reached was that the proposed legislative body would have administrative control over all government employees, including the Chief Secretary. They expressed concern over the delay in issuing the final minutes and called upon the Centre to implement the decisions taken during the meeting without further delay.

The joint rally is expected to witness participation from members of various religious, political, and civil society organizations, who said they would unite to safeguard the interests and aspirations of the people of Ladakh.