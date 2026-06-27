Leh: Army Chief Urges Troops To Stay Vigilant And Mission-Ready

Srinagar, Jun 27: Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi reviewed the operational preparedness of the Fire and Fury Corps in Ladakh and urged troops to remain vigilant and mission-ready to meet emerging security challenges .

Army said that Gen Dwivedi was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, infrastructure development and ongoing initiatives to enhance surveillance, mobility and integrated operational capabilities.

Army's Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI)in a post on X said General Dwivedi, visited Headquarters' of Leh based Fire and Fury Corps and reviewed its operational preparedness, combat readiness and capability development in Ladakh.

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"The COAS was briefed on the prevailing security situation, operational preparedness, infrastructure development and ongoing initiatives to enhance surveillance, mobility and integrated operational capabilities," the post said.

ADGPI said during the visit, the COAS commended all ranks of the Corps for their exceptional professionalism, unwavering dedication and steadfast commitment while operating in one of the world's most challenging terrains.

He exhorted them to remain mission-focused, operationally agile and ever prepared to meet emerging security challenges.

Earlier, Chief of the Army Staff General Upendra Dwivedi felicitated five distinguished veterans.

The Veterans Achievers Awards were presented to Colonel Tondup Wangail, Major Rinchen Dolma Kolto, Subedar Major Honorary Captain Sonam Morup, Subedar Major Honorary Captain Tashi Chhepal, Vir Chakra, and Naik Ghulam Haider, all retired, for their dedicated service and continued efforts towards the welfare of ex-servicemen and society.

"Through their selfless initiatives, the awardees have transformed healthcare delivery in remote regions of Ladakh, expanded outreach to Ex-Servicemen and Veer Naris, promoted skill development and self-reliance, secured land and welfare measures for veteran families, strengthened community welfare, and provided steadfast support to veterans requiring medical care," ADGPI said in a separate post.