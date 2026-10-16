Leh Apex Body rejects China’s claim over Ladakh, asserts territorial integrity

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Oct 15: The Leh Apex Body (LAB) has strongly rejected China's claim over Ladakh, terming the assertion that the region belongs to China as false and unacceptable. It asserted that Ladakh is an integral part of India and that neither Western Ladakh nor any other part of the region belongs to China.

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Addressing a press conference here today, representatives of the Leh Apex Body, including Sonam Wangchuk, categorically rejected the Chinese claim over Western Ladakh and said such statements were unacceptable. They maintained that Ladakh's territorial integrity could not be compromised and asserted that India and the people of Ladakh would not surrender even an inch of their land, including Aksai Chin, which remains under China's illegal occupation.

The representatives said the people of Ladakh had shared a longstanding bond with India and had lived in the region since ancestral times. They recalled that Ladakhis had stood shoulder to shoulder with the Indian Army to defend their territory during the 1962 India-China war and again during the Galwan clash in 2020.

Emphasizing the region's historical and emotional ties with India, the Apex Body representatives said the people of Ladakh had consistently demonstrated their commitment to safeguarding the country's territorial integrity. They reiterated that Chinese claims over any part of Ladakh would not be accepted by the local population.

The representatives also referred to the religious and spiritual sentiments of Ladakhis towards Tibet, alleging that China had illegally forced their revered spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama, to leave Tibet. They said this had further deepened the people's resentment towards China.

The Apex Body urged the Chinese leadership to exercise utmost caution while issuing statements on Ladakh and refrain from making claims that could aggravate tensions between the two countries.

At the same time, it appealed to the Government of India to firmly condemn and reject China's claims over Ladakh in the strongest possible terms. The representatives stressed that a clear and unequivocal response from New Delhi was necessary to counter Beijing's assertions.