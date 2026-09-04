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Leh: Apex Body Cancels Padyatra Ahead of Talks With MHA

      Leh Apex Body said in view of the  Sub-Committee level meeting on Ladakh's issues with the Ministry of Home Affairs On September 9 , it has been decided to cancel the planned Padyatra scheduled from Sept...

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Daily Excelsior
03:59 PM Sep 04, 2026 IST
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Leh Apex Body said in view of the  Sub-Committee level meeting on Ladakh's issues with the Ministry of Home Affairs On September 9 , it has been decided to cancel the planned Padyatra scheduled from Sept 10. It also demands complete withdrawal of all cases registered in connection with the September 24 incident last year, as was done in the case of the CJP protest in Delhi.

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