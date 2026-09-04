Leh: Apex Body Cancels Padyatra Ahead of Talks With MHA
Leh Apex Body said in view of the Sub-Committee level meeting on Ladakh's issues with the Ministry of Home Affairs On September 9 , it has been decided to cancel the planned Padyatra scheduled from Sept...
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Leh Apex Body said in view of the Sub-Committee level meeting on Ladakh's issues with the Ministry of Home Affairs On September 9 , it has been decided to cancel the planned Padyatra scheduled from Sept 10. It also demands complete withdrawal of all cases registered in connection with the September 24 incident last year, as was done in the case of the CJP protest in Delhi.
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