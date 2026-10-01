Legislators raise public issues during Zero Hour

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 30: Members of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, during Zero Hour, today raised a wide range of issues concerning public services, infrastructure, healthcare, education, agriculture, disaster relief, employment and civic amenities across their respective constituencies.

Raising an issue concerning the institutional dignity of elected representatives, MLA Ali Mohammad Sagar emphasized the need to protect the institution and protocol of MLAs.

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MLA Pyare Lal sought Government intervention for establishment of a fire service station in his constituency. He also demanded immediate relief and assistance for families affected by the recent fire incident at Mungli, Wadwan.

MLA Showkat Hussain Ganie highlighted extensive damage caused by the recent hailstorm in his constituency, affecting nearly 30 villages. He sought waiver of KCC loans for affected farmers and also raised the need for adequate staffing at the District Hospital besides sanctioning of a separate Medical Division.

MLA Javid Riyaz Bedar drew attention to crop damage caused by recent inclement weather. He called for introduction of a farmer-friendly insurance scheme to provide greater financial protection to the farming community.

MLA Ali Mohammad Dar raised issues relating to waterlogging, crop damage and shortage of drinking water and irrigation facilities, seeking appropriate intervention for affected areas.

MLA Muzaffar Iqbal Khan sought assessment of damages caused by recent floods and appropriate relief for affected people. He also raised issues concerning education, healthcare and remuneration of Numberdars and Chowkidars, besides seeking establishment of a degree college in his constituency.

MLA Kuldeep Raj Dubey demanded compensation for flood damage under SDRF and sought augmentation of school infrastructure. He also raised the issue of road connectivity and sought takeover of a road from the Railway Department for better maintenance and public convenience.

MLA Mushtaq Guroo sought financial assistance for families affected by fire incidents besides raising the issue of non-issuance of revenue extracts.

MLA Randhir Singh sought completion of stalled Jal Jeevan Mission works and release of pending payments to contractors. He also raised issues concerning drinking water shortages, availability of science stream in the college of his constituency and forest clearances required for road projects.

MLA Aga Syed Muntazir highlighted difficulties being faced by people in Soibugh due to inadequate road connectivity and pending DPRs. He also called for demarcation of Hokarsar wetland after taking into consideration the suggestions and concerns of local residents.

MLA Zafar Ali Khatana stated that 22 schemes were awaiting the report of the House Committee and sought their expeditious resolution. He also raised issues concerning road upgradation, sanctioning of a fire service station, shortage of staff and deployment of a full-fledged Executive Officer in the Kokernag Development Authority.

MLA Satish Sharma demanded that Billawar be made a district headquarters, citing its geographical and tourism importance, and also sought establishment of a fire station there.

MLA Javid Iqbal Choudhary raised issues concerning public services in his constituency and highlighted shortage of staff in schools.

MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz sought inclusion of a road project in the Central Road Fund, stating that the matter had been repeatedly taken up with the concerned department.

MLA Ch. Mohammad Akram sought transfer of JKPCC employees and highlighted the lack of adequate hostel facilities for students.

MLA Tanvir Sadiq sought early maintenance of the Nigeen Waterfront and Leper Hospital roads. He also sought renewal of savings made by legislators in CDF during 2025.

MLA Shamim Firdous called for widening of the Circular Road project passing through her constituency as well as widening of adjoining lanes to ease traffic movement and facilitate the public.

MLA Surinder Kumar Bhagat stated that the Sub-District Hospital in his constituency lacked basic facilities and adequate doctors. He sought filling of vacant posts, creation of additional posts, resolution of complaints regarding alleged overcharging in electricity bills and restoration of damaged bridges.

MLA Javid Mirchal sought upgradation of health and medical facilities besides improvement of road connectivity and relief for people affected by Operation Sindoor.

MLA Irshad Rasool Kar highlighted various issues concerning the health sector in Sopore and demanded that SDH Sopore be upgraded to the status of a District Hospital.

MLA Vijay Sharma raised the shortage of doctors, backlog of vacant posts and need for strengthening of medical infrastructure in his constituency. He also highlighted shortage of potable drinking water.

MLA Qaisar Jamshaied Lone urged the Government to reconsider opening a health sub-centre in Machil, which had been closed due to non-availability of staff.

MLA Abdul Majeed Larmi sought Government intervention for identification of suitable land for the proposed 239-bedded Mother and Child Hospital at Anantnag. He also demanded construction of a new hospital building for the health facility at Achabal.

MLA Thakur Darshan Kumar raised the issue of shortage of staff in health and educational institutions in his constituency.

MLA Shabir Ahmad Kullay highlighted an acute shortage of potable drinking water in his constituency and sought immediate measures for augmentation of water supply.

MLA Mian Mehar Ali raised the issue of unscheduled power cuts in Kangan and sought corrective measures. He also called for action against illegal constructions at tourist destinations including Sonamarg and Lachpathri.

MLA Peerzada Feroz Ahmad Shah highlighted the lift irrigation water crisis and sought enhancement of the ration-card quota. He also demanded restoration of the holiday on the birth anniversary of Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah and 13th July.

MLA Iftikhar Ahmad raised the issue of pending selection lists in the Rural Development Department and sought re-engagement of contractual teachers. He also called for lifting of the bar on acquisition of higher qualifications for Class-IV appointments.

MLA Bharat Bhushan demanded regularization of NHM employees and enhancement of their wages until regularization.

MLA Mehraj Malik raised issues concerning the GRAM-G scheme and requested that the survey already conducted for IAY Urban should not be repeated unnecessarily. He also highlighted shortage of staff in schools in his area.

MLA Wahid-ur-Rehman Parra raised the issue of rising unemployment and demanded rationalization of reservation on a pro-rata basis.

MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) demanded provision of fire service stations in far-flung areas of Jammu and Kashmir, particularly in the Gurez Assembly Constituency.

MLA M.Y. Tarigami demanded withdrawal of the resolution moved by R.S. Pathania against the Speaker of the Assembly. He also highlighted the role of media as the fourth pillar of democracy, expressed concern over the menace of fake news and called for handholding support for small business units.

MLA Irfan Hafiz Lone emphasized that matters concerning public servants should be decided by the Speaker within the legislative framework. He also raised issues concerning the Privilege Committee, rising crime and preservation of water bodies.

MLA Mir Saifullah sought reconsideration of FIRs registered against youth during 2019 and their release, referring to a recent decision of the Ladakh Administration in this regard.

MLA Khurshid Ahmad Sheikh raised the issue of pending developmental works in his constituency and sought their early completion.

MLA Salman Sagar demanded that playgrounds and community halls constructed under Constituency Development Funds be exempted from applicable restrictions. He also sought concessions for BPL families on similar lines.