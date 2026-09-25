Legislators raise issues of public welfare, infrastructure, development during Zero Hour

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 24: MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan (Gurezi) asked for swift forest clearance of the road projects to ensure their timely completion. The Minister In-Charge PWD clarified that the matter would be taken on priority with the forest department and the connectivity Projects completed on time.

MLA Nizam-ud-din Bhat raised the issue about the refusal of Environmental Clearance to the New Ganderbal Hyderal Power Project.

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MLA Shamim Firdous raised the issue of Water Scarcity in her area and demanded the construction of reservoir to tide over this issue.

MLA Mohammad Yousuf Rather (Tarigami) requested the Government to hike the Honorarium of consolidated employees like Asha, Anganwadi and Mid Day Meal workers on the lines of Sikkim and Pondicherry

MLA Muzzaffar Iqbal Khan asked the Minister In charge to consider the Cooks and other similar staff in schools to be paid as per the Minimum Wages Act as their Honorarium is very less. He also demanded fair compensation in favour of the farmers whose land has been acquired for the construction of schools or Water supply schemes in his areas.

MLA Mir Mohammad Fayaz raised the issue of dearth of doctors and medical supplies in his constituency.MLA Mian Mehar Ali demanded Degree College, horticulture office for Gund tehsil, Night stay Permission for tourists at Naranag and large scale winter events at Sonamarg.

MLA Daleep Singh Parihar raised the issue of Sexual Assault of a young Girl in his area and demanded stern punishment to the culprits.

MLA Rameshwar Singh raised the issue of maintenance and restoration of Road infrastructure damaged due to rainfall in his constituency and rollback of new UGC rule.

MLA Pirzada Farooq Ahmad Shah raised the issue of Poonch- Tangmarg road and called for taking up the work on this pivotal project aiming to connect two regions of Jammu and Kashmir. He also called for taking stringent measure for ensuring ban on Polythene in Gulmarg and catchment areas.

MLA Shakti Raj Parihar raised the issue of delay in execution of connectivity works due to delay of forest clearance and dearth of manpower in his constituency.

MLA Justice (Retd) Hasnain Masoodi raised the issue of absorption of daily wagers of JK Cements and the pending dues of Handloom Development Corporation Employees. He also raised the issue of Customary Quarry Mining of the area.

MLA Sajad Gani Lone raised the issue of privileges entitled to the Members of Legislative Assembly and called for ensuring the same.

MLA Narinder Singh Raina raised the issue of ST2 Certificates in his Constituency and called for taking measure for their early issuance.