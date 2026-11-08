Legislators demand relaxation in upper age limit for J&K Bank POs

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 7: The J&K Bank's decision to restrict the upper age limit to 30 years for the recruitment of Probationary Officers (POs) and Banking Associates has triggered demands for relaxation, with political leaders seeking parity with the 40-year upper age limit followed in Government recruitments.

The controversy comes days after the bank announced recruitment for 1,356 posts, including 323 Probationary Officers and 1,033 Banking Associates, drawing attention to the eligibility criteria among thousands of job aspirants in J&K.

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CPI(M) leader and MLA Kulgam M.Y. Tarigami urged the bank authorities to reconsider the age criteria and raise the upper age limit to 40 years, in line with the norms followed by the Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB).

In a post on X, Tarigami said that while J&K Bank had fixed the upper age limit at 30 years, the Government allows candidates up to 40 years of age in its recruitments.

"Given the rising unemployment in Jammu and Kashmir, I request the J&K Bank authorities to reconsider the age criteria and raise the upper age limit in line with JKSSB norms, thereby providing an opportunity to more deserving and eligible candidates," he said.

MLA Pulwama Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra also criticised the notification, describing the 20-30-year age bracket as unfair to thousands of overage aspirants who had been waiting for recruitment opportunities for years.

Questioning why J&K Bank candidates were being denied the age relaxation available under JKSSB recruitments, Parra demanded that the upper age limit be increased to 40 years.

He also called for the withdrawal of reservation provisions in the recruitment, arguing that their application in a commercial institution such as J&K Bank undermined meritocracy for local youth.

MLA Budgam Muntazir Mehdi also urged the bank to raise the upper age limit to 40 years, saying the existing criteria deprived a large number of educated youth of an opportunity to compete.