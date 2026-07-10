Legislators call on Javid Dar, discuss development priorities

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 9: MLA Pampore Justice (Retd.) Hasnain Masoodi and MLA Sopore Irshad Rasool Kar today called on Minister for Agriculture Production, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, Cooperatives and Election Department at the Civil Secretariat here and apprised him of various developmental issues and public welfare concerns pertaining to their respective constituencies.

During the meeting, the legislators projected several constituency-specific demands, with emphasis on strengthening the public infrastructure, improving essential services and expediting developmental works.

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They sought the Minister's intervention for timely resolution of issues aimed at enhancing the quality of life of the people.

MLA Pampore, submitted a memorandum seeking the transfer of land from the Rural Development Department to the Health Department for upgradation and expansion of the Sub-District Hospital (SDH), Pampore. He requested the Minister to issue necessary directions to the concerned authorities to facilitate the transfer at the earliest so that the long-pending health infrastructure project could be taken up for implementation, ensuring improved healthcare facilities for the residents of Pampore.

The legislators also highlighted the issues related to road connectivity, public infrastructure, rural development, civic amenities and other constituency-specific developmental works, seeking government's intervention for their early redressal.

The Minister gave a patient hearing to the legislators and held detailed deliberations on all the issues projected during the meeting. He assured them that every genuine demand would be examined on merit and that necessary directions would be issued to the concerned departments for their prompt and time-bound resolution.

Javid Dar emphasized that addressing the public grievances and accelerating developmental initiatives in every constituency remain among the government's foremost priorities, while assuring the legislators of full cooperation in resolving issues concerning public welfare.