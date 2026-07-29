Legislators Call On CM Omar Abdullah, Raise Developmental Issues Of Their Constituencies

SRINAGAR, Jul 29: Several legislators from different parts of Jammu and Kashmir today called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah at the Civil Secretariat here and apprised him of various developmental issues and public concerns pertaining to their respective constituencies.

Among those who met the Chief Minister were Member of Legislative Assembly Kathua Dr. Bharat Bhushan, MLA Kalakote-Sunderbani Randhir Singh, MLA Kishtwar Shagun Parihar, MLA Uri Dr Sajad Shafi, MLA Lolab Qaysar Jamshaid Lone, MLA Kangan Mian Mehar Ali, MLA Tangdhar Javaid Mirchal and former MLC Advocate Rattan Lal Gupta.

During the meetings, the legislators highlighted a range of developmental priorities, infrastructure requirements and public grievances concerning their constituencies. They sought the Chief Minister’s intervention for timely redressal of the issues and expedited implementation of various developmental initiatives.

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The Chief Minister gave a patient hearing to all the visiting legislators and assured them that all genuine issues and demands projected by them would be examined and addressed on priority.

Reiterating his government’s commitment to inclusive and balanced development, the Chief Minister said that every region of Jammu and Kashmir would receive equal attention and that sustained efforts are being made to ensure equitable development and improved public service delivery across Jammu and Kashmir.