Legal vacuum persists as Rural Building Bye Laws await final nod one year after draft

Unplanned constructions continue in villages of J&K

HC intervention too fails to spur Govt action

Mohinder Verma

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JAMMU, Aug 2: More than a year after the Government prepared the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Building Bye-Laws in Rural Areas to regulate rampant and unplanned construction in villages, the proposed legal framework remains un-notified, leaving rural areas without a comprehensive statutory mechanism for planned development.

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The delay has assumed greater significance as the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, while deciding a Public Interest Litigation in April this year, emphasized on the Government to revisit the Panchayati Rules and Development Act for regulation of constructions and developmental works in the rural areas.

The draft bye-laws were prepared in furtherance of Rule 155 of the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Rules, 1996 with the objective of curbing unregulated construction and checking indiscriminate conversion of agricultural land in rural areas.

The rule prohibits construction, reconstruction, alteration or extension of any residential, commercial or business establishment within Panchayat limits without prior permission and payment of the prescribed fee, while also envisaging that the Government would notify a detailed regulatory procedure through comprehensive building bye-laws.

To operationalize this statutory mandate the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj placed the Draft Jammu and Kashmir Building Bye-Laws in Rural Areas, 2025 in the public domain in the month of June last year.

The proposed bye-laws seek to establish, for the first time, a uniform regulatory framework governing construction activity in rural Jammu and Kashmir. They provide for building permission procedures, identification of competent authorities, classification of buildings, development control regulations, land-use norms, fee structures, appellate mechanisms and an online building permission system.

The draft itself acknowledges that its principal objective is to regulate the unorganized growth of constructions in rural areas and prevent the conversion of agricultural land for residential colonies, commercial complexes, business establishments and other non-agricultural purposes.

However, despite the passage of more than a year since the draft was issued, the Government has neither notified the bye-laws nor indicated any timeline for their finalization, leaving the proposed regulatory framework without any legal enforceability, official sources told EXCELSIOR.

The failure to notify the bye-laws is more serious because the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, in the month of April this year, emphasized the need for such a legal framework to check unauthorized constructions in the rural areas.

While disposing of a PIL, the DB observed that there was no legal impediment in conferring development control powers upon Panchayats similar to those exercised by municipal authorities. The Bench categorically held: "Nothing prevents the Government from making a provision in the Panchayati Raj Act akin to the provisions made in the Development Act, the Municipal Act and the Municipal Corporation Act for regulating the constructions and development within the area of their respective jurisdictions".

The High Court further observed that unless appropriate provisions are incorporated in the Panchayati Raj Act and adequate institutional infrastructure is created, effective regulation of construction and developmental activities in areas falling under different Halqa Panchayats would remain difficult.

Notwithstanding these judicial observations, the Government has neither finalized the draft bye-laws nor undertaken amendments in the Panchayati Raj Act to comprehensively empower Panchayats with development control functions comparable to municipal bodies, sources informed.

The continued inaction has perpetuated a regulatory vacuum at a time when rural areas across Jammu and Kashmir are witnessing rapid expansion of residential colonies, commercial establishments and tourism-related infrastructure. While Rule 155 requires prior permission for construction, the absence of notified building bye-laws continues to deprive Panchayats of a comprehensive and uniform legal framework for regulating development.

"With over a year having elapsed since the draft was prepared and several months after the High Court reiterated the urgency of strengthening the legal regime the gap between judicial expectations and administrative action remains unbridged, raising questions over the Government's commitment to ensuring planned and regulated development in rural Jammu and Kashmir", sources remarked.