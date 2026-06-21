Legal safeguards must translate into ground level support for women: Justice Vikram Nath

*J&K Legal Services Authority organises awareness programme

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, June 20: The Jammu and Kashmir Legal Services Authority under the guidance of National Legal Services Authority today organised a mega awareness programme on "Empowering Women and Strengthening Institutional Legal Support" at SKICC here.

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Among others present on the occasion were Justice Vikram Nath, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Executive Chairman, National Legal Services Authority; Justice S. V. N. Bhatti, Judge, Supreme Court of India and Supervising Judge for J&K Legal Services Authority; Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Chief Justice (Acting), High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh and Executive Chairman, J&K Legal Services Authority; Justice Sanjay Dhar, Judge, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Chairperson, High Legal Services Committee besides other Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh.

In his presidential address, Justice Vikram Nath emphasized that the effectiveness of Legal Services Institutions must be judged by whether a person in distress is able to approach the system without fear, be heard with dignity and receive competent assistance without avoidable delay. He called upon all the stakeholders to strengthen the legal literacy, institutional coordination and grassroots outreach so that constitutional and statutory safeguards become a practical reality for women and girl children.

Justice Vikram Nath further stressed that the proceedings and key deliberations of this conference should be translated into vernacular languages and circulated among all concerned stakeholders, so that the knowledge and guidance emanating from the conference are easily understood and effectively acted upon at grassroots level.

Justice S.V.N. Bhatti, during his special address, highlighted the need for functional grievance mechanisms, trained stakeholders and victim-sensitive procedures. He observed that women and children should not be compelled to navigate a fragmented institutional system or repeatedly recount traumatic experiences before different authorities. Clear referral pathways, confidentiality and accountability, he stated, are necessary for meaningful legal empowerment.

While delivering the inaugural address, Justice Sanjeev Kumar underscored that access to justice cannot be measured merely by the availability of laws and institutions.

He called for stronger grassroots outreach and effective functioning of Front Offices, Legal Aid Clinics, Panel Lawyers and Para-Legal Volunteers so that persons in need are guided to appropriate remedies without procedural hardships. He also stressed the importance of convergence among all stakeholder institutions dealing with women in distress.

Recalling the distinguished tradition of humanitarian and justice-oriented intervention by the J&K Legal Services Authority, Justice Sanjeev Kumar highlighted its exemplary response in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake of 2005. The J&K Legal Services Authority undertook proactive measures to reach out to the affected population and facilitated timely settlement of their claims. In a significant departure from conventional court-based proceedings, Judicial Officers stepped beyond the confined traditional courtrooms and conducted Lok Adalats in the open, closer to the affected communities, enabling victims to receive compensation and have their claims settled on the spot.

Justice Sanjay Dhar, in his address, observed that recognition of a right in law is only the beginning and that the real test of justice lies in whether the right can be understood, approached and effectively enforced.

On the occasion, "ENDEAVOUR-2025", the Annual Newsletter-cum-Compendium reflecting the legal services activities and initiatives undertaken across the Union Territory during the year 2025, was released by the dignitaries.

The awareness programme was also attended by Justice Sindhu Sharma, Justice Rajnesh Oswal, Justice Mohd. Akram Chowdhary, Justice Rahul Bharti, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi, Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal, Justice Rajesh Sekhri, Justice Mohd. Yousuf Wani, Justice Sanjay Parihar and Justice Shahzad Azeem.

The programme was also attended by a Former Chief Justice and other former Judges of the High Court of J&K and Ladakh; officers of NALSA and the Registry of High Court of J&K and Ladakh; Judicial Officers; representatives of the Civil and Police Administration; academicians and representatives of various Government departments and institutions.

The dignitaries also flagged off Multi-Utility Vehicles for the District Legal Services Authorities of Kashmir Province. These vehicles will strengthen the mobile legal services and enable DLSAs to extend legal awareness and legal aid services to remote, far-flung and underserved areas.

Justice Sindhu Sharma emphasized the need for a coordinated and compassionate institutional response that places the dignity, safety and rehabilitation of the survivor at the centre of every intervention.

In her concluding remarks, Justice Moksha Khajuria Kazmi underlined that convergence becomes meaningful only when responsibilities are clearly assigned, timelines are known and the victim is supported through a continuum of assistance.

The welcome address was presented by Shazia Tabasum, Member Secretary, J&K Legal Services Authority and the vote of thanks was delivered by Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District & Sessions Judge and Chairperson, District Legal Services Authority, Srinagar.