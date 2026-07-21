Lecturers' Forum urges Govt to end delay in regularisation, presses for ACP & ATD

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 20: The J&K +2 Lecturers' Forum today held a joint meeting under the chairmanship of R S Salathia, Chairman of the Forum, while Pardeep Koul and Younous Gurezi, Provincial Presidents of the Jammu and Kashmir Divisions, respectively, jointly presided over the meet.

The meeting deliberated at length on several long-pending issues concerning the teaching fraternity and expressed deep concern over the inordinate delay in the regularisation of Incharge Lecturers despite the completion of all required formalities in many cases.

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Addressing the gathering, Chairman R S Salathia urged the administration to expedite the regularisation process and implement other pending service-related demands in a time-bound manner.

Provincial President, Jammu Division, Pardeep Koul appealed to the Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, Minister for School Education Sakeena Masood Itoo, and Commissioner/Secretary, School Education Department, Ram Niwas Sharma, to intervene personally for the early resolution of the issues confronting the cadre. He stated that the immediate regularisation of eligible Incharge Lecturers, implementation of the Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme, and transfers of Lecturers and Principals serving in far-flung and difficult areas under the Annual Transfer Drive (ATD) are genuine and long-overdue demands that deserve urgent attention.

Provincial President, Kashmir Division, Younous Gurezi said that lecturers working in remote and hardship areas have rendered exemplary service under difficult circumstances and should be provided a fair opportunity for transfer under the ATD policy. He stressed that timely career progression and equitable transfer policies would significantly enhance the morale and efficiency of the teaching fraternity though he prioritized regularisation of Incharge lecturers over all issues.

Chief Advisor Pardeep Singh Rakwal, Vice President B K Tickoo, Showkat Zarger, and Chief Organizer R K Padroo also addressed the meeting and unanimously urged the Government to resolve these issues at the earliest.

BK Tickoo, Vice President and Gh Nabi Malik, Legal Advisor presented the efforts of the forum and the latest status of pending issues of the cadre. R K Padroo, carried out proceedings of the meet.

Among those present in the meeting, included Surinder Madhyal, Suresh Mattoo, G R Mir and others.