Lecture series for Advocates launched at District Court Complex Anantnag

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, July 4: Principal District & Sessions Judge, Anantnag, Tahir Khursheed Raina, today inaugurated a first-of-its-kind lecture series for Advocates at the Bar Room of the District Court Complex, Anantnag.

The initiative has been conceived to enhance the professional competence and advocacy skills of lawyers in different branches of law, with a special focus on guiding and mentoring young and budding advocates through the vast experience of senior members of the Bar.

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Addressing the inaugural session, the Principal District & Sessions Judge elaborated on the vision behind the programme, emphasizing that the legal profession demands continuous learning, discipline, dedication, integrity and hard work. He urged advocates to develop strong court craft, maintain the highest standards of professional ethics and always command complete mastery over the facts and law of every case they undertake.

The maiden lecture was delivered by eminent Senior Advocate M D Shawl on the topic "Criminal Justice System and the Art of Cross-Examination." Drawing upon decades of courtroom experience, Shawl shared invaluable practical insights into criminal trials and the finer techniques of effective cross-examination. His lucid presentation captivated the audience and generated keen interest among the participants.

The Bar Room was packed to capacity, with advocates from across the district attentively listening to the lecture and actively engaging with the practical experiences shared by the distinguished senior advocate.

The members of the District Bar Association, Anantnag, described the lecture series as a landmark step in the professional development of the legal fraternity. They observed that this is perhaps the first initiative of its kind in Jammu & Kashmir undertaken by a judicial officer, creating an institutional platform where senior advocates can share their lifetime of legal experience with the younger generation of lawyers.