Leather, footwear exports may reach $5.5 bn in  2026-27; to get boost from FTAs: CLE Chairman Juneja

NEW DELHI, Sep 16: The country's leather, footwear and accessories exports are expected to grow by over 12 per cent year-on-year to USD 5.5 billion in 2026-27 and get a further boost in the next fiscal from the implementation of trade pacts with the UK and the EU, CLE Chairman Ramesh Kumar Juneja said.

In 2025-26, the exports stood at USD 4.89 billion.

The Chairman of the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) also said that the exports to the UK are expected to reach USD one billion in the next two and a half years. It currently stands at USD 600-700 million every year.

The India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) came into force on July 15, 2026. A similar trade pact with the 27-nation European Union (EU) is expected to be implemented from next year.

Under the India-UK pact, Indian leather goods and footwear are getting zero-duty access in the British market. Similar duty advantage will also be availed by the domestic exports under the trade pact with the EU.

"Our products will not get price advantage over goods from countries like Vietnam and Bangladesh," Juneja told PTI.

The US and EU account for about 75 per cent of the sector's total exports from India.

This labour-intensive sector currently provides employment to 4.42 million people and is perfectly positioned to leverage zero-duty market access from recent Free Trade Agreements with partners like the UAE, Oman, Australia, EFTA countries, the UK, European Union, and New Zealand, he said.

Juneja added that the council is taking a series of measures such as organising workshops and seminars in different states for MSME exporters to increase awareness about these FTAs.

Talking about challenges for the sector which need redressal to further boost production, exports and job creation, the chairman urged the government to resume the Integrated Development of Leather Sector (IDLS) scheme for MSMEs and remove the 10 per cent import duty on finished leather.

He said that the council is focusing on ways to attract foreign direct investment (FDI) to boost domestic manufacturing in the country.

Delhi-based exporter and Versatile Group Director Manuj Seth too urged the government to rationalise import duties on key raw materials for the sector such as PU foam.

"Raw material prices have increased significantly. For example, prices of PU foam (used for cushioning) have increased 35-40 per cent during March and now. Reduction of duties on such goods would provide a major boost to domestic manufacturers. It would help increase exports and create jobs," Seth said. (PTI)