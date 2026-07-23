Learning skills to manage relations

Shaida Khatoon

The past few incidents that grabbed the nation's attention made me somewhat restless and my mind is constantly asking "what's happening around and why don't people value relationships anymore?" After giving it a thought I realised that it was a wrong question because it directs towards the eroding morals, values and character. The right question I believe here is: what changed in, how relationships are built, by parents, by schools, by the social media platforms grappling the attention every minute worldwide - that is leaving some of us without the skills to handle conflict before it becomes catastrophic?

It's tempting for many to present these incidents as "love turning to hate" or "passion gone wrong," but the actual problem is something more mechanical, and more preventable. Severe relationship breakdown doesn't usually appear out of nowhere, it follows a pattern that can be termed as coercive control intended to isolate, humiliate, degrade, and micro-regulate a partner's everyday life, often building well before any visible crisis point.

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This isn't about relationships becoming meaningless, as a matter of fact most relationships that fail, simply end though painfully, but safely. The concern here is far more critical as the question is what separates the breakups that stay breakups from those that culminate into severe harm. This is where parenting, education, and social media leave marks, not as a single cause, but as a slow erosion of the effective communication skills, tolerance, distinguishing and validating emotions that are real and intense that used to act as guardrails.

Most children learn what conflict looks like even before they understand any of it. Their home becomes the first place to learn and adapt to what counts as normal disagreement, what silence means, and sometimes they don't even know whether their feelings are something to express or something to swallow. As they grow they learn that a relationship is more of a social obligation rather than a meaningful and beautiful relationship.

When the child comes to school, there is no formal curriculum that teaches relationship management, conflict resolution, effective communication, or even how to recognize an unhealthy relationship pattern let alone how to be amicably navigate it. We inherently believe that conflict-resolution skills are treated as something students pick up by instinct, rather than something that can be explicitly taught. Students graduate with expertise in calculus and theoretical knowledge but fail when they have to exhibit skills that determine whether their adult relationships would survive a rough phase.

Connecting 24*7 is rewiring conflict itself, not just communication. After a little bit of research I came to know about the new term coined as "technoference" for everyday tech interruptions in couple interactions. Researchers say that more technoference leads to more conflict, lower relationship satisfaction, more depressive symptoms, and lower life satisfaction. There is so much to explore and express when it comes to social media and its impact on relationships. Narrowing it down, it isn't all negative, the same platforms' benefits as easier communication, shared interests and positively impacted satisfaction. The honest answer isn't "delete the apps" rather to be diligent because while immersing into social media no one is taught how to use these platforms without letting comparison and surveillance quietly erode trust.

To conclude, none of this is really about whether marriage or love is "dying." It's about our future generation having more access to each other and less practice at actually being with each other, less modeling at home, less teaching in school, and a constant digital undercurrent of comparison and surveillance. The way back isn't nostalgia for a simpler time. It's building, deliberately, the skills that used to be left to chance.