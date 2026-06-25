Learning Beyond Degrees

When President Droupadi Murmu addressed the 36th convocation of Rani Durgavati Vishwa Vidyalaya in Jabalpur, her words carried quiet authority. Her counsel to graduates-to anchor themselves in Indian values whilst embracing a rapidly changing world-is both timely and invaluable. It is a cogent framework for how a young nation of immense promise can navigate its most consequential decades. India is, by any demographic measure, a young country. With nearly 65 per cent of its population under 35, the nation possesses a human dividend that most of the developed world can only envy. Yet an unrealised dividend is a dividend squandered. The question before India's educators and youth is no longer simply how many graduates the system can produce-it is whether those graduates are equipped, grounded, and genuinely ready to build the India of tomorrow.

School, college, and university are not merely years of academic instruction - they are years of formation. The values instilled during this period, the work ethic cultivated, the moral sensibility developed: these are central, not peripheral, to education. A student who graduates knowing calculus but nothing of compassion, who can write code but cannot comprehend the dignity of labour, has received only half an education. The values of truth, non-violence, compassion, and service are not antithetical to modernity; they are, in many respects, its prerequisites.

Ethos alone, however, cannot pay rent or build a bridge. The President's emphasis on skill development is equally urgent. The world is not merely changing - it is accelerating. Technological leaps that once arrived once a generation now arrive every decade. Artificial intelligence, green energy, and digital infrastructure are present realities demanding present responses. Syllabuses designed for the industrial economy of the twentieth century cannot prepare students for the knowledge economy of the twenty-first. The ability to learn, unlearn, and relearn is now as important as the knowledge one acquires during formal education. Innovation is the key, and institutions that fail to recognise this risk producing graduates who are technically credentialed but practically ill-equipped.

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One of the most damaging assumptions in Indian educational culture is the hierarchy of professions. The engineering seat and the medical college have long been treated as singular markers of success, leaving those with aptitudes elsewhere feeling inadequate. But every student has their strengths and weaknesses, and excellence lies in discovering and excelling within one's genuine area of interest. A skilled artisan, an innovative farmer, or a gifted teacher who masters their craft contributes as meaningfully to India's story. There is no point in becoming an engineer only to remain unemployed. What matters is genuine hard work directed at a vocation one is suited for - because there is no shortcut to success, and there never will be.

The President urged graduates to understand the problems of underprivileged and rural communities and develop solutions tailored to their needs. India's most intractable challenges - water scarcity, agricultural distress, and first-generation learner dropout - will not be solved from distant offices or imported frameworks. They will be solved by educated Indians who understand these realities from within. The conservation of water, forests, and natural resources, which President Murmu specifically highlighted, is not merely an environmental aspiration - it is an economic imperative. Grassroots awareness is not a soft skill; it is the foundation of lasting change, and it must be woven into how India's youth understands its role.

The fact is that students are the architects of India's future. An architect does not merely inherit a landscape-they study it, understand its possibilities, and build something new rooted in its context. That is precisely what India's youth must do: master the tools of the present, carry the values of the past, and build boldly forward. The time has come to leave behind inherited career hierarchies, update syllabi, acquire new skills, and willingly adopt new professions. Whether the world changes every ten years or every five, the youth who are adaptable, morally grounded, and genuinely skilled will always find their footing. The dream of a developed India is not an abstraction. It is the aggregate of millions of individual choices to work honestly, learn continuously, serve humbly, and never lose sight of who we are.