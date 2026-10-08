NEW DELHI, Oct 8: Rajya Sabha MP Kapil Sibal on Thursday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday over his remarks that he wishes that his power to learn does not wane, and said "let us learn" to shun hate, stop vote manipulations and respect the fundamentals of democracy.

Sibal's attack on the PM came a day after Modi addressed the 'Viksit Bharat Sankalp Sabha' to mark a quarter-century as a head of government.

"Even today, I consider myself a student. I try to learn something new each day. That is why today, I prayed to God that my power to learn does not wane," Modi had said.

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In his post on X, Sibal said, "October 7, 2026, PM: 'I prayed that my power to learn does not wane'. Let us learn to: Listen to our youth, farmers, adivasis; shun hate; embrace other's dreams; value diversity; stop vote manipulations; respect the fundamentals of democracy; stop unprincipled defections."

Coining a slogan, "We Will Do It", Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday had asserted that India would become a developed nation by 2047, but flagged casteist divisions during elections as a major challenge.

Modi also highlighted his Government's achievements in different sectors and said what once seemed unimaginable had become possible. (PTI)