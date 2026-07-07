Leadership Development Programme for SAIL Managers begins at IIM Jammu

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 6: The Indian Institute of Management Jammu inaugurated the fifth batch of Mid-Career Leadership Development Training Programme for Young Managers of the Steel Authority of India Limited (SAIL), reaffirming its commitment to strengthening industry leadership through executive education.

The five-day programme brings together young managers from diverse operational units of SAIL for an intensive learning experience focused on managerial competencies, strategic thinking, peer learning, and industry–academia collaboration. The training programme consisted of 48 participants from SAIL plants across India.

Advertisement

The inaugural session was presided over by Prof Jabir Ali, Dean, Faculty & Research, and Program Director IIM Jammu. Dr Atanu Mukherjee, General Manager Academic, Central HRD & Senior Faculty, Management Training Institute (MTI), SAIL graced the occasion in online mode. Dr Ashish Kumar, Co-Chairperson, Executive Education and Consultancy, IIM Jammu, and Prof Ramswarup Bhaskar, Programme Director, IIM Jammu also graced the inaugural ceremony.

Addressing the participants, Prof Jabir Ali emphasized that the programme has been carefully curated to prepare young managers for higher managerial responsibilities and strategic decision-making. Encouraging the participants to make the most of the opportunity, he remarked that stepping away from their regular workplace allows them to unlearn, relearn, collaborate with peers, and co-create knowledge. He further noted that the experience would not only enhance their professional competence but also transform their perspective as future leaders.

In his address online, Dr Atanu Mukherjee highlighted that the programme has been designed around eight core managerial competencies essential for emerging leaders. Stressing the importance of action-oriented learning, he underlined the significance of Action Learning Projects in generating measurable organizational value and return on investment.

Dr Ashish Kumar provided an overview of the Mid-Career Leadership Development Training Programme. The vote of thanks was delivered by Prof Ramswarup Bhaskar, Programme Director, IIM Jammu.