Leaders pay tribute to Syama Prasad Mookerjee on 125th birth anniversary, highlight legacy of national unity

Kolkata, July 6 (UNI) On the 125th birth anniversary of Dr Shyama Prasad Mookerjee, leaders across the political spectrum paid homage to the former union minister, educationist and founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, recalling his contributions to national unity, Bengal's political history and his role in shaping modern India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, union home minister Amit Shah, Governor R.N. Ravi, chief minister Suvendu Adhikari and several political leaders described Mookerjee as a visionary leader whose ideals continue to inspire generations.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he had penned an op-ed on Dr Mookerjee's life and highlighted his contributions across multiple fields.

Referring to his role in strengthening national integration, Modi noted that Mookerjee's "diverse accomplishments, be it vice chancellor, minister, political leader and more" reflected the breadth of his public life.

He also underlined that the "removal of Articles 370 and 35(A) in 2019 remains a fitting tribute to his efforts".

Union home minister Amit Shah remembered Mookerjee as "the founder of the Bharatiya Jana Sangh and a fierce proponent of the nation's unity, integrity, and cultural nationalism."

Paying homage, Shah wrote that "Dr Mukherjee made the ideal of 'Nation First' the guiding principle of his life."

He further said that Mookerjee's "visionary leadership during the partition of Bengal and his lifelong struggle to keep Jammu and Kashmir as an integral part of India will forever be remembered in Indian history."

West Bengal Governor R.N. Ravi also paid tribute, describing Mookerjee as "a visionary nationalist leader, a revolutionary par excellence for the cause of united Bharat and an eminent scholar."

He said that during the partition, "his resolute leadership proved decisive in ensuring that West Bengal remained an integral part of Bharat".

Referring to the constitutional changes in Jammu and Kashmir, Ravi said that Mookerjee's "supreme sacrifice for the full integration of Jammu & Kashmir in Bharat inspired generations and eventual fulfilment of his dream in 2019 with the abolition of Article 370."

West Bengal chief minister Suvendu Adhikari described Mookerjee as "Bharat Mata's brave son; visionary statesman and nationalist", adding that "his unwavering commitment to national unity and public service will always remain an inspiration."

Union minister of state for education and minister of state for development of the North Eastern Region (DoNER), Sukanta Majumdar, also paid tribute, calling Dr Mookerjee "the architect of West Bengal and the founder of the Jana Sangh."

He said Mookerjee's "visionary leadership, unwavering patriotism, and steadfast commitment to national unity and integrity continue to inspire generations".

Majumdar added that his "sacrifices, ideals, and contributions to the nation will forever remain a source of inspiration".

The tributes collectively focused on Mookerjee's contributions to education, politics and national integration, with several leaders linking his legacy to issues of territorial unity and nation-building.