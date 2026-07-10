LCMA orders fencing, demarcation of Khushalsar-Gilsar wetlands

Irfan Tramboo

SRINAGAR, July 9: The J&K Lake Conservation and Management Authority (LCMA) today ordered immediate installation of chain-link fencing along vulnerable stretches of the Khushalsar-Gilsar lake system.

The Authority also accelerated efforts to protect the twin urban wetlands by directing time-bound demarcation of protected areas and immediate deployment of restoration machinery to curb encroachments and ecological degradation.

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The directions were issued by LCMA Vice Chairman Khurshid Ahmad Shah during an extensive inspection of the Khushalsar-Gilsar lake system, covering Gil Kadal, Sazgaripora, Saidapora and other adjoining areas, where he reviewed the progress of conservation and protection measures being undertaken by the Authority.

Shah was accompanied by the Superintending Engineer, Collector, Executive Engineers, Assistant Executive Engineers (AEEs), Junior Engineers (JEs), Revenue officials and other officers and officials of the Authority.

During the visit, the Vice Chairman conducted an on-the-spot review of the ongoing demarcation exercise, inspected identified land parcels and assessed the progress achieved by field teams.

Emphasising the need to clearly establish the boundaries of the water bodies and their protected areas, he directed the demarcation teams to expedite pegging and marking of all identified land to facilitate proper identification, protection and effective monitoring of these ecologically significant wetlands.

Interacting with field staff, Shah stressed the need for sustained vigilance and coordinated efforts in carrying out conservation activities.

He instructed the concerned officers to complete the demarcation exercise in a time-bound manner while ensuring complete accuracy and transparency.

He also directed that regular inspections be conducted to prevent any encroachment or unauthorised activity within the demarcated areas.

Reviewing the condition of the water body, the Vice Chairman directed that the Water Master and barge be mobilised and shifted to the Khushalsar-Gilsar lake system on priority on Thursday itself so that cleaning and restoration activities could be intensified without delay.

He instructed officials to make all necessary logistical arrangements to ensure the machinery becomes operational at the earliest.

The Vice Chairman also reviewed the existing protective measures along vulnerable stretches of the lake system and directed the Engineering Wing of LCMA to immediately prepare a detailed proposal for installation of chain-link fencing around identified vulnerable locations.

He observed that appropriate fencing would help secure the demarcated land, discourage encroachments and support the long-term preservation and restoration of the water bodies.

Reiterating the Authority's commitment to conserving the Khushalsar-Gilsar lake system, Shah said LCMA would continue protecting the urban wetlands through scientific management, continuous monitoring, infrastructure development and active field-level interventions.

He said restoration and safeguarding of the water bodies are vital for maintaining ecological balance, improving the urban environment and preserving the natural heritage of Kashmir for future generations.