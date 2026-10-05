LBN Radiation of Hope, AOI ASCOMS conclude CRAB-E-CON with resolution on lung cancer

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 4: The 12th edition of CRAB-E-CON–Cancer Convention 2026 concluded, here today with the adoption of an Oncology Parliament Resolution on lung cancer, focusing on prevention, early detection, evidence-based treatment and improved access to cancer care.

Organized by LBN Radiation of Hope and American Oncology Institute (AOI) ASCOMS Jammu from October 2 to 4 at Greater Kailash, the three-day convention brought together over 350 delegates and faculty from India, the UK, US, Canada, Germany and Poland.

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Among those present at the inaugural session were Arvind Gupta, MLA Jammu West; Sanjeev Verma, Chief Electoral Officer and Principal Secretary, Election Department, J&K; Vaibhav Kohli, Excise Commissioner, J&K; Dr Pavan Malhotra, Director & Principal, ASCOMS; Shashi Khajuria, secretary, LBNROH; Advocate Ajay Gandotra and Seema Abrol, Trustees, LBNROH.

The convention was led by Dr Neeraj Bishnoi, Regional Chief Operating Officer, AOI North; Dr Deepak Abrol, Senior Consultant, AOI Jammu; Syed Ahmed Rayhan Husaini, Facility Director, AOI Jammu and Dr Vibhor Gupta, Medical Director, American Oncology Institute.

The central theme was lung cancer, with experts discussing precision oncology, molecular diagnosis, immunotherapy, SBRT, brachytherapy, proton and particle therapy, AI, radiomics, prevention and screening.

The event brought specialists and young participants together for structured deliberations on surgery, radiation and systemic therapy, oligometastatic disease, immunotherapy, liquid versus tissue biopsy, proton therapy and AI in treatment planning. A Youth Parliament involving 20 school and college students focused on tobacco control, air pollution and screening of high-risk populations.

The deliberations culminated in a resolution outlining priorities for strengthening lung cancer prevention, early diagnosis, multidisciplinary treatment and access to quality care.

Dr Neeraj Bishnoi said the resolution provided an actionable direction for strengthening prevention, early detection and multidisciplinary cancer care while Dr Deepak Abrol said the Parliament provided a platform to examine evidence and arrive at areas of consensus.

Syed Ahmed Rayhan Husaini said hosting the convention in Jammu strengthened professional collaboration and knowledge exchange in the region.

The event also featured collaboration with the J&K Excise Department under its “Say No To Drugs and Yes to Life” campaign.