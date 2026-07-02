Lawyers Seek FIR Against Ram Temple Trust Functionaries, Hold Protests In Ayodhya

Ayodhya (UP), Jul 2: Lawyers of the Faizabad Bar Association on Thursday took out a protest march here and submitted a police complaint seeking registration of an FIR against Ram Temple Trust general secretary Champat Rai, trust member Anil Mishra and Gopal Rao over alleged embezzlement of donation funds.

Krishna Mohan, another trustee, who was the complainant in the first FIR in the case, has also been mentioned as an accused in the lawyers' complaint to the police, according to Faizabad Bar Association president Kalika Prasad Mishra.

The lawyers marched from the court premises to the Ram Janambhoomi police station here before submitting the complaint, demanding that a case be registered and a fair and impartial probe be conducted into the allegations.

A large number of lawyers raised slogans demanding registration of an FIR and an investigation against the senior functionaries of the Ram Temple Trust.

Police personnel had a tough time managing the crowd during the march, with some lawyers alleging that they sustained minor injuries in the jostling.

At the police station, several lawyers gathered in the Station House Officer's office along with media personnel, insisting that a case be registered immediately, even as police officials tried to pacify them by assuring that the complaint would be examined and appropriate action taken in accordance with law.

Mishra told reporters that the association had sought registration of an FIR against the three named persons over the alleged embezzlement of Ram Temple donations and demanded an impartial investigation into the matter.

Rao is engaged with temple construction work and associated with Trust works.

"A written complaint has been submitted. Five people have gone to collect the hard copy of the complaint. If they do not provide the copy, the protest will continue. The police have said that action will be taken and have given full assurance regarding the matter. The FIR includes Champat Rai ji, Anil Mishra ji, Gopal Rao, and Krishna Dev (who was the complainant in the first FIR). For now, we will see what action is taken at Kotwali Shri Ram Janmabhoomi police station," Mishra told PTI Videos.

Mishra said the association would launch an agitation if the police failed to register a case against the accused.

Police officials were yet to comment on the complaint.

The controversy erupted on June 7 after Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram temple.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Uttar Pradesh government submitted its preliminary findings on June 23, following which an FIR was registered on June 25 and eight persons associated with the temple's donation-counting process were arrested.

Investigators have also recorded the statement of Rai, who had recently offered to resign, taking "moral responsibility". (Agencies)