Lawyers protest over bid to arrest colleague in High Court premises

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, July 4: Scores of lawyers today staged a protest and blocked the High Court road at Janipur area here against the alleged attempt by a police team from Srinagar to arrest a practising lawyer from the court premises.

The protesting lawyers raised slogans and condemned the action, alleging that it violated the sanctity of the court.

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According to information available with the Excelsior, a team from Police Station Shergadi, Srinagar, had reached the High Court premises on Friday to execute an arrest warrant issued by the Passenger Tax Court, Srinagar, against Advocate Ranjodh Singh.

The police team was reportedly stopped by lawyers present in the court premises, following which a team from Janipur Police Station, led by the SHO, reached the spot and defused the situation amicably.

The protesting lawyers alleged that senior officials of the Sports Department were behind the complaint lodged against Advocate Ranjodh Singh at the Shergadi Police Station and the court.

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They claimed that the case was an attempt to silence the lawyer, who has been raising objections over the alleged appointment of ineligible candidates under the sports quota.

The lawyers demanded an inquiry into the recent appointments made in the Sports Department and expressed full support to their colleague.

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir High Court Bar Association Jammu (JKHCBAJ) also condemned the incident involving the alleged attempt to arrest the member lawyer from inside court premises.

Association President Nirmal Kotwal said in a statement, "The Association views the attempted arrest as a serious breach of established legal norms and court decorum. Interference with advocates while they are performing their professional duties inside the court precincts compromises the independence of the legal profession and creates an atmosphere of intimidation that is detrimental to the administration of justice."

He emphasized the need for mutual respect between law enforcement agencies and the legal community besides urging the authorities to follow proper procedures when dealing with the members of the Bar.