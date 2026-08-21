Lawyer who represented Mehul Choksi charged with sexual assault in London

LONDON, Aug 20: Criminal lawyer Vijay Aggarwal, who has represented fugitive businessman Mehul Choksi, has been charged with four counts of sexual assault after his arrest in London, the Metropolitan Police said on Thursday.

Aggarwal, a prominent advocate, was arrested last week on Tuesday at a property in the posh Mayfair area of the UK capital.

He has represented Choksi in fraud and money laundering proceedings.

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Aggarwal was charged last Thursday and appeared before Westminster Magistrates' Court in London, where he was remanded in custody until the next hearing in the criminal matter at Southwark Crown Court on September 10.

His assistant, Manpreet Kaur, was also arrested at the scene and has been charged with two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting sexual assault.

The court heard that the alleged offences date back to May and earlier this month.

"On Tuesday, 11 August, officers attended a property in Brick Street, Mayfair, in connection with reports of sexual assaults at the address," a Met Police statement said.

"A 57-year-old man and a 41-year-old woman were arrested in connection with the incidents, which are reported to have occurred on Tuesday, 26 May, and Sunday, 9 August.

"Both individuals were charged on Thursday, 13 August ... and appeared at Westminster Magistrates' Court later that day. They were remanded in custody to appear at Southwark Crown Court on Thursday, 10 September," the police stated.

While Aggarwal has been charged with "four counts of sexual assault", Kaur was charged with "two counts of intentionally encouraging or assisting the commission of an either way offence, namely sexual assault".

Two other individuals, a 23-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman, who were also arrested at the same Mayfair property in connection with the police investigation have been released on bail, pending further enquiries.

"Two women who reported the sexual assaults continue to be supported by specialist officers," the Met Police added.

The 29 Brick Street property is listed online as a "Mayfair Residence Townhouse", made up of multi-storey luxury apartments that are available for rent.

Situated near Hyde Park in London, the property boasts plush and spacious interiors that are available for short- and long-term leases. (PTI)