Laws of Karma and Reincarnation

Col Kamal Nane Padha (Retd)

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Karma is a law of nature, which requires that every does shall receive the exact result or reward of his actions. In other words, it's nothing more or less than the well known law of cause and effect. In physics, it is known as the Law of Compensation or Balance of Equilibrium. In legal language it is called the law of Justice. All the courts in the world give official recognition to the law of Karma every time they met out rewards or punishments. In ethics, it is called the Principle of Right or Wrong conduct.

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Right actions are those which create good karma, and bad actions create bad karmas. Or in other words it is simply reduced to receiving what one has earned, or reaping what one has sown.

In employment of labor, it is the principle of fair wages. In barter or exchange it is called the square deal. In spiritual science it is called the Law of Karma but it is the same law.

The underlying principle is that every act performed by anybody must be followed by its natural and legitimate results. This law is so universal that it is amazing why it has not been fully grasped by humans.

Everybody recognize that he must pay for what he gets; it is only fool who tries to get something for nothing. One must pay for what he gets, from this law of universe there can be no deviation or exception.

Let it be kept in mind that no act whatsoever can be performed without its correlated karma. Remember, the whole of mankind is linked in one mental, spiritual and karmic bond. What affects one, whether for good or bad, affects all to some extent.

It is well known law of Physics that action and reactions are equal but opposite in direction. This is the law that brings back upon the doer, the legitimate results of his conduct. He must gather the fruit of his own actions. It is sufficient to remember that every act of every individual must register its correlated effects.

The universality of law of karma is one of the chief factors which bind all of life together. The great fact of importance to us all is that, we are all constantly creating karma, incurring debts, and all of these debts must be paid off. It is pity that all mankind cannot grasp the full significance of this law.

The underlying principle is that everyone must pay for his doings. The nature allows the sinner plenty of time for repentance. If the men were wise, they would never run in to debt. If they run in to debt, they would seize the first possible moment to pay off the debt. In any case they should always bear in mind that they cannot possibly 'beat the game' sooner or later full payment must be made, often with compound interest.

It may happen, that is man's life accounts are not balanced at the time of his death. The nature gives us plenty of time for payment. The death of any individual is not the end of his career. It is only the end of one chapter in his long history. But so long as he owes to the law, he must return to make payment. Also, if there is any karmic relation between two individuals, that relationship can never be terminated until all accounts are settled between them.

There are three kinds of Karmas:-

(a) Pralabdh or Fate Karmas: It means the karmas earned in previous life and upon which present life is based. This karma one must pay off during this life. There is no escape from it. It is compared to an arrow shot from the bow - it must go where the force of bow determined it to go. Our good or bad karmas of this life become our Pralabdh or destiny of next life. In a way, we are all responsible for the conditions we are born in next life. Lord Krishna says, we create our own destiny.

(b) Sanchit Karma Or Reserve Karma: This is the second type of karmas. It can be compared to the money deposited in a bank in a saving account. The store house of the good and bad karmas earned in all past lives, these karmas are already committed slowly but steady we pay / get rewarded.

(c) Kriyaman or Daily Karmas: It means the Karmas which we are earning during day to day in this life. We may repay it at once or at some other time in life or we may have it stored in Sanchit karma to be drawn upon in future as per God's will. In that case, it may become our fate karma or pralabdh. This type of karmas are most, important as we have control over them and can use the power of discrimination or vivek. The most important consideration for a soul is that the first two karmas pralabdh and sanchit karmas are all committed, and there is no escape - one has to endure them and repay them in full, but the third karma the kriyaman - we have control. If we are careful and perform daily routine keeping in mind that we have to get rewarded / punishment for our doing - we will do only good karmas. But this understanding also comes with God's blessings so surrender to Him and do your daily work as if you are doing the work of God - Be careful while performing daily work and use the power of discrimination / vivek - Do good that you get good and one doesn't have to repent when he leaves this world. And this brings us to the associated Law of Reincarnation.

The subject KARMA and REINCARNATION are inter-related and cannot be separated.

When the death overtakes a man, he is simply transferred or transported to another field of action and his accounts go with him. That is a point generally not known, or at least it is ignored. To most men they have no idea where they are going or what is to happen with them. But every soul carries their karmic accounts with them. If their accounts are not settled before death, they simply must return to this world for the settlement. No soul can ever detach itself from its accounts until they are settled. Wherever, he goes his records goes with him, just as a dog's tail always follows him. Wherever, he goes he must face his record and pay it. This is a fixed law of nature, as unfailing as the revolutions of a star in its orbit.

When the soul arrives on the subtle region, he must appear before a judge whose justice never wavers, who cannot be bribed or and before whom records cannot be falsified. There he must answer to every action and there he must pay in full. If he finds himself that his debts hang heavily upon him, he is assigned another life under conditions which permit him to make payments.

If a person's life has been full of good deeds, kindness and love, he is assigned to a heaven or a paradise, where he enjoys the full reward of all he has earned and vice-versa. It is said that though the mills of God grind slowly, yet they grind fine. It is another way of saying that one can never escape his own karma.

It is universal truth that all souls whose karma debts are not settled before death, has to return to life until they are settled. And this constitute the cycle of birth and death which we call reincarnation. When the hour of destiny strikes everyone must leave and come back again to settle his debts. The time, the location and the parents for his new life are all arranged by the same law - the law of karma. He lives his new life and accumulates a new set of karmas.

It is interesting to note that in the new life of a re-born child, the parents are meeting their own karma, just as the child is "the karma law system is so perfect that all individuals meet at exactly the right time, in right relationship so as to meet and pay off their karmic debts".

Saints tell us that human birth is a Golden opportunity to progress and get out of "84 KA CHAKKAR". If we lose this opportunity we may continue to suffer for countless years / lives in different forms on Earth.

Now is the time, wake up! Tommorrow may be too late.