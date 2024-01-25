Law students allege paper leak, protest outside exam centre at JU

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 24: Students of 3-year LLB course today staged a protest outside their examination centre in main complex of the University of Jammu (JU), alleging paper leak and demanding cancellation of the exam held today.

Hundreds of law students alleging paper-leak staged demonstration at JU and demanded the authorities to cancel the exam. The students alleged that while they were protesting for postponement of today’s exam, they received the examination paper in their mobile phones but despite aware of the paper-leak, several students were allowed by the examiners to sit in the examination.

“We don’t know when the paper was leaked actually. May be it was leaked last night. About 80-85 percent students did not appear in the examination today as we were already demonstrating, demanding postponement of the exam because we were not given enough time for preparation,” said one of the protesting students.

Another student said that while two of their exams were postponed earlier on the plea that result of our first semester is not out, third paper was not postponed even after our several requests to the Controller Examination as well as Vice Chancellor of the University while our first semester result has been not declared yet.

“Several students had not been issued admit cards for the exam but despite that exam was held. It has been more than one year since we appeared in 1st semester exam but till date our result has not been declared and now 2nd semester exam is being taken,” said a protesting student while stating that University authorities are playing with the career of the students.

The protesting students demanded the JU authorities to cancel today’s exam and reschedule all five exams of Semester 2 by giving enough time to the students to prepare for the same.