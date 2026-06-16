Law Dept Orders Transfers, Assignment of Addl Charges To 20 Officers
JAMMU, June 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of 20 officers of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with immediate effect in the interest of administration. According to an official order...
JAMMU, June 16: The Jammu and Kashmir Government on Monday ordered the transfer and posting of 20 officers of the Department of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs with immediate effect in the interest of administration.
According to an official order issued by the department, several officers have been assigned new postings while some have also been given additional charge of various positions to ensure smooth functioning of official work across the Union Territory.
See Order Copy Click Here......
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