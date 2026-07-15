Law changed to include victims suffering internal injuries due to forced acid ingestion: Govt to SC

NEW DELHI, Jul 14: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Tuesday that it has made changes in the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, to extend the benefits of the law to those acid-attack victims who suffer internal injuries due to forced ingestion.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana was informed by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, who appeared in the court for the Centre, that a notification regarding the change in the law was issued on May 22 and now, internal acid injuries are also covered under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Act.

The court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) matter filed by Shaheen Malik, an acid-attack survivor. Besides other reliefs, the plea has sought a direction to the Centre to amend the law to cover the cases of those who have forcibly been made to consume acid or have suffered internal injuries, without any outer disfigurement.

Advertisement

The PIL has sought that such victims be categorised as persons with disabilities to ensure access to welfare schemes.

The court had earlier asked the Centre to formally notify the necessary amendment.

The solicitor general said an amendment to the 2016 Act has been notified to clarify that the term "acid-attack victims" includes those who suffer internal injuries even without external disfigurement.

"The Union of India has issued a notification dated May 22, 2026, through the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities, amending the Schedule to the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016," he said.

The bench said the amendment will be deemed to have been existing since the date on which the Act came into effect.

"Since the aforesaid amendment is clarificatory in nature, it shall be deemed to have been in existence with effect from the date on which the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, came into force. The necessary consequences shall follow," it said.

On May 4, the bench had flagged the "alarming increase" in the number of cases of "barbaric" acid attacks and suggested that the Centre consider enhancing the punishment for such offences.

The bench had pointed out that there was an "alarming increase" in the number of acid-attack cases since 2013 and described it as a serious issue for consideration.

It had suggested that the government consider having adequate enhancement of punishment for such offences, besides shifting the onus on the accused to prove that he is not guilty.

The bench had also suggested that the assets of those convicted in such heinous cases be attached to compensate the victims.

It had also highlighted the need to have control over the sale of acid in the market.

The top court had asked all the high courts to fix timelines for trial courts to ensure expeditious conclusion of acid-attack cases. (PTI)