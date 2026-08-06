Law can’t be tool of private vengeance: HC

‘Magistrates must not summon accused mechanically’

* Quashes complaint filed as counterblast to earlier FIR

Excelsior Correspondent

Advertisement

JAMMU, Aug 5: Holding that criminal law cannot be permitted to be employed as an instrument of private vengeance and that judicial process cannot be allowed to be converted into an instrument of oppression or harassment, the High Court of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh has ruled that where criminal proceedings are manifestly attended with mala fide and maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive, the court will not hesitate to exercise its inherent jurisdiction to quash such proceedings at the threshold.

The High Court further underscored that summoning an accused is a serious matter, not a routine exercise, and a Magistrate is duty-bound to apply judicial mind before issuing process.

Justice Wasim Sadiq Nargal made these observations while allowing a petition filed by Parshotam Kumar and two others and quashing a criminal complaint pending before the Judicial Magistrate First Class, Bishnah, along with the order dated June 2, 2017, issuing process against them.

The High Court held that the complaint was nothing but a retaliatory measure and an afterthought intended to counter the earlier criminal proceedings already initiated against the respondent and his family members.

The High Court found that the petitioners had lodged FIR No. 93/2017 immediately after the alleged occurrence on April 27, 2017, resulting in registration of offences against the respondent and his family members and subsequent presentation of a chargesheet. The impugned complaint, however, was filed more than a month later in respect of the very same occurrence, prompting the High Court to hold that the chronology of events assumed considerable significance in determining the true nature and object of the subsequent proceedings.

Justice Nargal observed that the respondent failed to furnish any satisfactory explanation for the delay in instituting the complaint and also failed to produce any contemporaneous medical evidence supporting his allegations, whereas the petitioners had placed on record medico-legal documents regarding the injuries allegedly sustained by them.

These circumstances, viewed cumulatively, vindicated the stand of the petitioners that the complaint was an afterthought instituted with mala fide intent to harass and intimidate them by way of applying pressure tactics.

Referring extensively to the Supreme Court’s landmark judgment in State of Haryana Vs Bhajan Lal, the High Court reiterated that criminal proceedings can be quashed where they are manifestly attended with mala fide or maliciously instituted with an ulterior motive for wreaking vengeance arising out of a private or personal grudge.

Applying those principles, the High Court held that the present case squarely fell within Category (g) carved out in Bhajan Lal. The judgment also contains significant observations on the duties of Magistrates while taking cognizance of complaints.

Relying on the Supreme Court’s decision in Pepsi Foods Ltd, Justice Nargal observed that criminal law cannot be set into motion as a matter of course and that an order summoning an accused must reflect application of mind to the allegations and supporting material. The High Court found that despite the admitted existence of an earlier FIR arising out of the same occurrence, the unexplained delay and absence of supporting medical material, the Magistrate issued process on the very day the complaint was filed without adverting to these significant circumstances, rendering the order a mechanical exercise of jurisdiction rather than careful judicial scrutiny.

Rejecting the respondent’s contention that the High Court would be undertaking a mini-trial, Justice Nargal clarified that the decision rested not on appreciation of disputed evidence but on the admitted chronology of events and surrounding circumstances, which unmistakably established that the complaint was instituted as a counterblast to the earlier FIR.

Concluding that continuation of such proceedings would permit abuse of the process of the court and defeat the ends of justice, the High Court quashed the criminal complaint as well as the Magistrate’s order taking cognizance and issuing process against the petitioners.