'Law and order has collapsed in Punjab': Sachin Pilot slams killings in broad daylight

CHANDIGARH, Oct 16 : Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Friday claimed law and order has collapsed in Punjab, and killings in broad daylight have become increasingly common.

"Gang violence has increased... killings are taking place in broad daylight. Law and order has collapsed in Punjab," Pilot told reporters here after arriving in poll-bound Punjab for a five-day visit.

Even when terrorism in Punjab was at its peak, such atmosphere did not prevail, he claimed, saying grenades are now being hurled at police station and cops are being targeted.

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After reaching Chandigarh, Pilot along with Punjab Congress president Pargat Singh went to Mansa and met the family of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota, who was shot dead three days ago.

During his five-day visit to Punjab, Pilot will meet the families of those who lost their lives in alleged gang-related violence.

Congress general secretary and party's in-charge for Punjab Pilot will be visiting 11 districts -- Moga, Bathinda, Mansa, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala, Hoshiarpur, Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and Amritsar.

In each district, Pilot will visit homes of bereaved families, offer condolences, and listen to their accounts of the crimes and the response they received from police and the state government, a party statement issued Thursday said.

"Many of these killings have been claimed by or linked to organised gangs. Several families have waited for months, and some years, for arrests, chargesheets or a fair trial. The purpose of the yatra is to give these families a voice," it said.

Pilot's visit ahead of the Punjab Assembly polls underlines that the Congress will make the law and order situation in the state a major plank of its attack on the AAP government.

Pilot said during his Punjab visit, he wanted to meet families affected by gang violence and drugs, share their grief, and assure them that the Congress stood with them in their fight for justice.

Replying to a question on the drug menace, he, besides slamming the AAP government, also took a dig at the BJP.

He said drones were being used to push drugs and firearms into Punjab from Pakistan, questioning what the Centre was doing to tackle the issue.

Offering condolences to Jhota's family, Pilot said the activist wanted to eradicate 'chitta' (smack or adulterated heroin) and other drugs from Punjab.

He said everyone must work to carry forward Jhota's campaign. That, he said, would be the true tribute to him. The Congress would leave no stone unturned to secure justice for him, Pilot asserted.

Pilot said Congress MP, and party leaders across Punjab, would turn the issue into a sustained campaign, taking it to every household. Time had come to put an end to the atmosphere of fear prevailing in Punjab, he added.

He said Jhota's father had lost his son, and no compensation could ever make up for the loss. People must collectively raise awareness and unite against drugs.

In a post on X in Hindi on Friday evening after meeting the family in Mansa, Pilot said, "Today, I met with the family of Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa and offered my condolences. In this difficult time, my deepest sympathies are with the family."

"The rising menace of drug abuse in Punjab is extremely alarming. The 'chitta' problem has robbed the future of our youth and the happiness of countless families. This is not just a law and order issue, but a battle to save an entire generation of Punjab," Pilot said. (PTI)